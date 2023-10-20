Big Mouth Season 7 Review: A Little Bit Older, A Little Bit Wiser

This season does at least narratively justify itself, pushing its central friendship groups into separate directions as they head toward different high schools. It proves most fulfilling when it strays away from the topic of puberty altogether, highlighting the other trials and tribulations of growing up it has previously sidelined.

As a new school hovers on the horizon, every character's journey is defined by their mission to become their idealized version of themselves, ready to fit in on their first day. For Nick (Nick Kroll), a flirtation with an older girl leads him towards a private school and away from his peers; his best friend Andrew's (John Mulaney) mission is to completely rebrand himself from being the "pervert" everybody knows him as, which falls flat by the end of Episode 1. Andrew's ineptitudes remain just as funny as previous seasons and manage to remain funny even as the show attempts to stop always making him the butt of the joke — although, where other characters mature through their experiences, Andrew can never overcome past mistakes, culminating in a time-travel plot (just go with it) by the season's end.

However, the richest of these character arcs come courtesy of the secondary characters. Later in the season, Caleb (Joe Wengert) gets his own episode, which highlights the tricky tightrope walk the writers undergo when fleshing out their characters. As a stereotype of a child on the autism spectrum, depicted as anti-social and speaking with an unwavering monotone, the depiction of Caleb could be a disaster, even if the show never makes fun of him for his learning disability. This season offers something of a corrective towards any negative criticism of his characterization, with the episode "Panic! At the Mall" inviting audiences into his headspace, showing the inherent anxiety that comes with a simple day trip not running according to plan.

Even before this episode, the writers aim to offer a richer portrayal of the autistic experience than they've previously depicted, chipping away at any accusations of being anti-social or unable to emotionally connect, one interaction at a time. Caleb's friendship with Matthew (Andrew Rannells), mostly inferred in prior seasons, is put under more of a spotlight this time, and there's a sweetness to how they both learn to navigate his condition without making it seem like an obstacle that should be overcome — it's inherent to his personality, and therefore never becomes the joke. It's essentially given the same treatment as any sexuality or gender that appears within the show; there's an immediate acceptance, but as these things are twinned with puberty here, then it's okay to make light of how they amplify a specifically teenage awkwardness.