Mayim Bialik Reveals She Was Confused And Hurt By MAD Magazine & SNL Parodies

Mayim Bialik's turn on "Blossom" skyrocketed her to fame in the 1990s, but that widespread recognition came at a cost for the actress. While many sitcom fans loved her performances as the titular teenage protagonist on the show, they also caught the attention of satirical pop culture institutions like MAD Magazine and "Saturday Night Live," who proceeded to poke fun at her appearance.

While reflecting on these experiences in a piece for Variety, Bialik revealed that she grew up feeling insecure about her facial features. So when she learned that the humor magazine MAD had parodied "Blossom," she was terrified that the publication would brutally ridicule her. Ultimately, Bialik's fears came true as the piece made jokes about her nose in relation to her Jewish heritage.

According to Bialik, the jokes made her cry. However, her father, a longtime fan of the magazine, told her that being parodied is akin to flattery in showbiz circles. As such, the "Big Bang Theory" star sent the editor a photo of her posing with the debut issue of MAD to suggest she wasn't insulted by the parody. However, this wasn't the end of the anti-Semitic spoofs toward Bialik, as one '90s "Saturday Night Live" sketch also got in on the offensive act.