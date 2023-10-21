Five Nights At Freddy's Spoilers Tease Bloodbath Despite PG-13 Rating

In addition, the British Board of Film Classification cautions viewers that "Five Nights at Freddy's" features heavy themes of "Threat and Horror," a category that also alots a four out of five with its internal rating system. It's here that the BBFC provides even more spoilers because it describes the structure of the film's exposition. "There is [a] sustained threat ... people are menaced by robotic machines designed in the form of animals and children who behave in a strange manner. There is an unsettling narrative theme of children being abducted and going missing, but this is presented mainly in verbal references or brief, undetailed flashbacks."

Okay, so no one is surprised that "FNAF" features animal robots and dead children, but the BBFC's blurb mentions flashbacks that deal with kidnappings, and that means one of two things. It either means that a character covers the topic early in the film so that everyone is up to speed with the basics — that would certainly justify the usage of the word "undetailed" — or it means that Springtrap, aka Michael Afton, dives into monologue territory. "FNAF" has yet to reveal the actor who portrays Afton, but it is speculated that Matthew Lillard's character Steve Raglan is somehow connected.

The BBFC isn't spoiling anything groundbreaking here. Still, it's encouraging to know that Blumhouse Productions is making the PG-13 rating work, even if "FNAF" should absolutely be rated R. At least the BBFC didn't caution viewers against overused jump scares.