Five Nights At Freddy's Spoilers Tease Bloodbath Despite PG-13 Rating
Contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's"
Blumhouse Production's "Five Nights at Freddy's" is rated PG-13. Since the film is an adaptation of Scott Cawthon's video game franchise about animatronic restaurant mascots that are powered by the vengeful souls of brutally murdered children, a palpable atmosphere of concern began to grow around the project upon this revelation. After all, can a PG-13 film really capture the grizzly detail of Freddy Fazzbear stuffing a screaming night guard into the bowels of a springlock suit? Can a PG-13 film wholly depict serial child killer Michael Afton's "Lovely Bones" energy? Apparently, the answer is yes! According to the British Board of Film Classification, "FNAF" manages to squeeze a bloodbath into its PG-13 confines.
What's more, the BBFC rating page spoils some of the more visceral action beats. The BBFC's internal rating system describes the prevalence of violence in "FNAF" as a four out of five, and, under the "Violence" category, it cautions viewers that the film features "stabbings, slashings with bladed instruments, and an undetailed decapitation, resulting in [a] bloody aftermath." While the aforementioned bladed instrument is presumably the same one that appears in the trailer, the information regarding a decapitation is entirely new. And what does "undetailed" mean? Does it take place off-camera? Even if that's the case, the BBFC warns that audiences will be subject to the incident's gory fallout.
The BBFC promises unsettling flashbacks in FNAF
In addition, the British Board of Film Classification cautions viewers that "Five Nights at Freddy's" features heavy themes of "Threat and Horror," a category that also alots a four out of five with its internal rating system. It's here that the BBFC provides even more spoilers because it describes the structure of the film's exposition. "There is [a] sustained threat ... people are menaced by robotic machines designed in the form of animals and children who behave in a strange manner. There is an unsettling narrative theme of children being abducted and going missing, but this is presented mainly in verbal references or brief, undetailed flashbacks."
Okay, so no one is surprised that "FNAF" features animal robots and dead children, but the BBFC's blurb mentions flashbacks that deal with kidnappings, and that means one of two things. It either means that a character covers the topic early in the film so that everyone is up to speed with the basics — that would certainly justify the usage of the word "undetailed" — or it means that Springtrap, aka Michael Afton, dives into monologue territory. "FNAF" has yet to reveal the actor who portrays Afton, but it is speculated that Matthew Lillard's character Steve Raglan is somehow connected.
The BBFC isn't spoiling anything groundbreaking here. Still, it's encouraging to know that Blumhouse Productions is making the PG-13 rating work, even if "FNAF" should absolutely be rated R. At least the BBFC didn't caution viewers against overused jump scares.