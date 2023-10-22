Who Is The Actress In The Emirates Airline Commercial?

Shout out to the marketing agent who realized "Cruz" sounds like "Cruise" and based a whole advertising campaign around it. The airline Emirates has run various ads since the summer of 2023, starring a gorgeous actress showing off all the luxuries that come with traveling on their planes. From taking a shower in the sky to indulging in live television, Emirates has it all. But who is the girl in the commercial?

It's none other than Academy Award winner Penelope Cruz. The ads have since launched globally, and in May, Cruz sounded optimistic about partnering with this brand. The Emirates website quotes her as saying, "I'm thrilled to partner with Emirates after years of traveling with them on some of the most special trips in my life." The feeling was mutual, as Senior Vice President of Brand and Advertising Richard Billington stated, "We take care of every detail in the Emirates experience and wanted a brand ambassador who reflects the Emirates brand — it needed to be someone classy, stylish, and having modern global appeal. Penelope was the perfect fit."

And a partnership with Emirates is appropriate for Cruz at this time. With her busy schedule, she'll undoubtedly be jet-setting all over the world in the near future.