The Ending Of Fingernails Explained

The more time they spend together, the more the temptation grows, and after Amir rips off one of his fingernails to reassure one of their clients that it's not actually that painful, Anna can't resist the urge to use it to test the compatibility between her and Amir. The results are inconclusive: They receive 50%, which means that one of them is in love, but not both. This doesn't help Anna, because she has no way of knowing whether she loves Amir, or if he loves her. She even convinces Ryan to go back in for a re-test, to see if their feelings have changed, but they still receive a positive rating that indicates they are as much in love as ever — even if they seem increasingly disconnected from one another. This should be the end of Anna's concerns, but she's still confused — how can she feel so strongly for two different people, and how can she figure out which one of them she actually loves?

By the end of the film, Amir and Anna can repress their feelings no longer, and when she leaves Ryan at home under the pretense of going out to get soup, she turns up at Amir's apartment, and they consummate their relationship with one another. Afterward, Anna goes into the kitchen and uses pliers to pull off each of her remaining fingernails. Amir stops her before she's able to finish the job, and they sit together in uncertain silence as he comforts her.