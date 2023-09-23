Fingernails Review: A Sweet But Unremarkable Sci-Fi Romance

Although the concept works well, it's hard to avoid the fact that it falls into a bit of a lull in the middle part of the film. The longer it goes on, the more it becomes increasingly repetitive. Many fingernails are sacrificed in the process as the three lead characters (four, if you count the criminally underused Annie Murphy as Amir's alleged girlfriend) circle around one another, trying to figure out exactly what it is that they want. Although Anna and Amir are magnetic when they're on screen together, director Christos Nikou doesn't seem to have figured out how to make the most of any of his talented cast, and they're often muted when we know that all of them are capable of a spark. Jessie Buckley deserves more to do than simper at her two prospective lovers, trying to decide between the man she's been told she loves and the one she's unexpectedly developed feelings for.

The end result is a quietly romantic, light science-fiction film, one that is three-fourths of the way to a good movie but can't quite figure out how to tie it all together. It begins promisingly but runs out of steam fairly quickly, leaving audiences to cycle through about 45 minutes where Anna is unfulfilled with her relationship but can't bring herself to admit it because of the pesky love certificate. There might be something more profound lingering beneath the surface, but the muddled narrative approach of "Fingernails" effectively prevents us from accessing it.

"Fingernails" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be released on Apple TV+ on November 3.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the film being covered here wouldn't exist.