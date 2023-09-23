Fingernails Review: A Sweet But Unremarkable Sci-Fi Romance
If someone could tell us with mathematical certainty whether or not we're actually in love with our chosen partner, what would that mean for our relationships? Furthermore, how can we quantify love in the first place? These questions are at the heart of "Fingernails," a melancholy sci-fi-tinged love story by Greek director Christos Nikou. Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed shine in their respective roles, displaying a quiet romanticism and faith in love that makes them endearing to watch. Although the premise is perhaps more interesting than the film's execution, "Fingernails" is nonetheless a bittersweet take on romance that succeeds on the strength of the chemistry between its two lead actors.
In the world of "Fingernails," science has advanced to the point that a machine can assess a couple's love for one another with the sacrifice of just one fingernail from each partner. This comes as a great relief to Anna (Buckley), who has received a positive result with her loving but slightly complacent boyfriend, Ryan (Jeremy Allen White), which means that they'll live happily ever after. But whatever the machine and a piece of paper say, Anna can't stop herself from feeling discontented. She's the kind of person who thinks you should always be working on your relationship, while Ryan is much more of an "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" guy, so there's a natural disconnect between the two of them. These troubling feelings are only exacerbated when Anna begins working at the Love Institute, where she is paired up with Amir (Ahmed) and sparks immediately begin to fly. If she's in love — which she has a certificate to prove — how can she be having feelings for another man?
The love certificate
The thesis of "Fingernails" is undeniably interesting. How does a relationship unfold when both parties have external validation of the fact that they're in love with one another? Do they even need to try to maintain their romance? After all, they tested positive — job done! The result is that it's much harder to identify when you're beginning to fall out of love or when the relationship has run its course. And the test can't even begin to process the concept that you might be in love with someone, but that doesn't mean that there isn't someone else out there who is better suited for you.
Or what if you thought you found your soulmate, but the machine tells you that you're not actually in love? Is it better to know or not to know? It's a fascinating thought experiment, almost reminiscent of "Hang the DJ," one of the least disturbing episodes of "Black Mirror," in which the characters are required to rely on an algorithm that pairs them up with a prospective mate while a countdown clock tells them exactly how long their relationship will last, regardless of how they feel.
Love is a drag
Although the concept works well, it's hard to avoid the fact that it falls into a bit of a lull in the middle part of the film. The longer it goes on, the more it becomes increasingly repetitive. Many fingernails are sacrificed in the process as the three lead characters (four, if you count the criminally underused Annie Murphy as Amir's alleged girlfriend) circle around one another, trying to figure out exactly what it is that they want. Although Anna and Amir are magnetic when they're on screen together, director Christos Nikou doesn't seem to have figured out how to make the most of any of his talented cast, and they're often muted when we know that all of them are capable of a spark. Jessie Buckley deserves more to do than simper at her two prospective lovers, trying to decide between the man she's been told she loves and the one she's unexpectedly developed feelings for.
The end result is a quietly romantic, light science-fiction film, one that is three-fourths of the way to a good movie but can't quite figure out how to tie it all together. It begins promisingly but runs out of steam fairly quickly, leaving audiences to cycle through about 45 minutes where Anna is unfulfilled with her relationship but can't bring herself to admit it because of the pesky love certificate. There might be something more profound lingering beneath the surface, but the muddled narrative approach of "Fingernails" effectively prevents us from accessing it.
"Fingernails" premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, and will be released on Apple TV+ on November 3.
This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the film being covered here wouldn't exist.