How Rick And Morty Could End According To Series Co-Creator Dan Harmon

Honestly, it's anyone's guess as to when "Rick and Morty" decides to call it curtains. The animated series first debuted on Adult Swim in 2013 and quickly became a bonafide hit. By the time Season 3 wrapped up in 2017, Adult Swim knew they had an absolute classic on their hands and commissioned a whopping 70 additional episodes. For now, fans of the iconic space-traveling family have nothing to worry about as only a handful of those 70 episodes have aired, meaning there's tons of "Rick and Morty" to expect over the coming years. Despite that, all things must come to an end, right?

During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Dan Harmon was asked what a potential ending for the series would look like. Seeing as "Rick and Morty" is largely uninterested in serialized storytelling these days and tends to just go in its own chaotic, improv-like direction, it's interesting to hear Harmon bring up a genuinely intriguing endpoint for the series. "It would maybe just be Morty turning 15 and finding a girlfriend that actually makes him want to be an independent person, so everything is kind of destroyed because Morty just wants to be a teenager now and start to grow up," Harmon said.

Seeing as Morty has perpetually been 14 for the last decade, it would be pretty hilarious that the act of him turning older would wrap up the storied series. "Yeah, maybe Morty's 15th birthday would be the catastrophic sinking of that Titanic," Harmon added.