Gold Rush: Parker Schnabel Would Rather Quit The Business Than Do This One Thing

He's the youngest of the gold mining gurus on Discovery's hit reality series "Gold Rush," but Parker Schnabel continues to rank among the top money-makers in the show's history. He's also become one of the legit fan-favorite personas in the "Gold Rush" landscape, partly because his go-for-broke attitude has provided no end of dramatic tension. And Schnabel's penchant for betting big was perhaps never more on display than in the early days of Season 14, which saw him ponying up a cool $15 million for a claim at the potentially lucrative Dominion Creek claim.

As Schnabel recently told People, the decision to go all in was particularly difficult and had to be made as his business was at a tricky sort of crossroads. "We were at a real fork in the road in terms of taking on way bigger risks... Spending a pile of money on new ground or downsizing," he said. And as the young miner went on to add, the latter option was just not something he wanted to do. "I probably would've rather lost money and kept the team as whole than downsized, honestly," Schanbel claimed.

Given how much of Schnabel's life has been dedicated to building his business, that sentiment is more than understandable. And it should be fascinating to see how much that business might grow with Dominion Creek in the fold.