Man Of Steel Artist Defends One Of Zack Snyder's Most Controversial Scenes

A frequent Zack Snyder collaborator is defending one of the director's more controversial creative choices in "Man of Steel."

In 2013, Warner Bros. tapped "300" director Zack Snyder to deliver the first film in what would become the DC Extended Universe: "Man of Steel." A gloomy and subtext-heavy origin Superman origin story, the film was a mild success for the studio and served as the foundation for its planned franchise. But the film wasn't without controversy — following its release, critics and audiences lambasted Snyder for showcasing Superman (Henry Cavill) and General Zod's (Michael Shannon) wanton and reckless destruction of Metropolis, which failed to match up with the hero's famous ethos to minimize chaos and save as many lives as possible.

Years later, people continue to discuss Snyder's choice to destroy Metropolis and to showcase Superman as a rash, impulsive hero with no sense of self-awareness. On X (formerly known as Twitter), fans have debated the sequence in which Superman leaps over a gasoline-filled truck, letting it explode in a parking garage, instead of simply stopping it, reducing the potential amount of destruction.

Jay Oliva, a longtime Snyder collaborator and one of the storyboard artists for "Man of Steel," chimed in on the platform to defend Superman's choice. "I came up with that scene and had no bystanders anywhere shown and used an empty parking lot for said destruction," Oliva said. "If you want to believe that there's people in there then that's on you but not what's in the film or what was intended," Olva added, pointing out how a lot of the criticism that Snyder's "destruction" receives isn't particularly warranted.