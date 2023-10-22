Voldemort Vs. Grindelwald: Which Harry Potter Villain Is More Powerful?

Two dark figures prevail in the wizarding world of J. K. Rowling's Harry Potter franchise — Lord Voldemort and Gellert Grindelwald. While Grindelwald's reign of terror ended long before Tom Riddle rose to power, fans can't help but wonder what would happen if the two were pitted against each other.

Yes, it's true that He Who Must Not Be Named kills Albus Dumbledore's genocidal ex-boyfriend during the events of "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows," but the context of that encounter does not place both participants on equal footing. When Voldemort slays Grindelwald, the Dark Lord is at the height of his power, and Grindelwald is a defenseless old man in a prison cell. So, the question remains ... which of Rowling's magical tyrants is stronger?

There are no easy answers here. What defines power, genuinely? Are we referring to their perceived strength or literal, quantitative magical abilities? Are we factoring in their organizations, the duration of their empires, end goals, achievements, or battle tactics? Would this be any fun to read if we excluded those things? Of course not! But when we factor in everything, something funny happens because the most powerful villain in Harry Potter is by no means the most successful. We'll mainly cite the books for this one, but the movies will crop up whenever necessary.