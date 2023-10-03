Harry Potter's Basilisk Has A Surprising Origin Story

In the wizarding world of J. K. Rowling's "Harry Potter" franchise, the basilisk is a mighty serpent whose very gaze can kill. As the Boy Who Lived discovers in "Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets," even indirect eye contact with a basilisk can be dangerous as it inflicts total petrification. Magical murder eyes aside, basilisks also carry a fatally potent venom in their fangs, for which there is almost no cure.

In short, the chance of encountering one and living to share the tale is minute at best, so it's kind of funny that these mythological monstrosities are hatched from a chicken's egg incubated by a toad. All it takes to create one of the most dangerous creatures known to wizard-kind is to shove a chicken egg beneath a toad.

According to the histories provided by Rowling herself, a dark wizard named Herpo the Foul is the first on record to ever breed a basilisk. Good ol' Herp' is also on record as the first wizard to ever create a Horcrux because why stop at one wretched act when there are so many atrocities to commit, right? No exact time frame is given as to when the character first bred the King of Serpents. However, he is chronicled as being from Ancient Greece, and the practice of breeding basilisks wasn't banned by the Department for Regulation and Control of Magical Creatures until Medieval Times.

Using very rough ballpark figures, Ancient Greece covers 900 BCE to 600 CE, and Medieval Times covers 450 CE to 1450 CE, so it's possible that the Ministry of Magic response time was immediate ... but it's also possible that basilisk breeding was unregulated for several hundred years.