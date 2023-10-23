Real Astronaut Criticizes Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Over Star Lord Scene

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is generally regarded as a strong end to the "Guardians" trilogy. It has a little something for everyone, including nail-biting action, tear-jerking moments, and revelations that rock the status quo of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. At the same time, the film isn't entirely devoid of negatives — one of which being impossible to ignore if you're a stickler for scientific accuracy in your space-faring superhero blockbusters. Just ask real-life astronaut Chris Hadfield, who pointed out a major inaccuracy in a pivotal Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) scene during a conversation with Vanity Fair.

During the climax of the film, it appears that Star-Lord is done for. He fails to make the jump from the High Evolutionary's (Chukwudi Iwuji) ship to Knowhere, leaving his friends and found Guardians family to watch him die in space. Before Adam Warlock (Will Poulter) swoops in to rescue him, his face swells and freezes in response to being in the vacuum of space. According to Hadfield, this isn't how such swelling and freezing would go down in the real world.

"It wouldn't happen like that. There's no water on your face. It's not going to instantaneously freeze," he explained, noting that one's thermal mass would cause the freezing to take longer. If anything, Star-Lord would suffer swift internal damage, but Hadfield admits this is hard to convey in a feature film. Additionally, Hadfield indicated that Star-Lord's recovery would've been lengthy, if possible at all.