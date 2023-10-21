Who Plays Abigail Baker On Blue Bloods?

While solving the case of why everyone loves Abigail Baker so much, there was plenty of evidence uncovered, especially eyewitness reports from fans of "Blue Bloods" that could shed some light on the investigation.

The clues suggest that Baker's popularity can be attributed to several impressive qualities fans have noticed over the years. "She's loyal but speaks her mind," u/brasaiblue wrote. "She's not afraid to stand up to anyone, even Reagan's. Also, she is a really good cop. Very tough." u/Lauren12269 provided additional praise for her noble characteristics, writing, "She runs things like clockwork, is quick-witted, and very thoughtful."

Some viewers feel that Abigail Hawk's persona exhibits traits others may be lacking. "When Baker speaks, what comes out of her mouth are the closest things that pass for wisdom and sensibility on the show. Unlike some of the other characters," u/MAJ0R_KONG commented. There were even people who weren't sure why she was so great. They just know deep down that it's true, like u/AchieveUnachievable, who wrote, "I don't know why I love her character so much, but I just absolutely do!"

Through 13 seasons and counting, Hawk's character has made her presence known on the CBS series. While her future with "Blue Bloods" in Season 14 is unknown, anyone who wants to see why Abigail Baker has become such a big hit can watch any one of several episodes that demonstrate her excellence in the line of duty.