Who Plays Abigail Baker On Blue Bloods?
Abigail Hawk's acting resume has credits ranging from holiday TV movies like "A Christmas in Vermont" to award-winning comedy-dramas like "Almost Paris." When it comes to the small screen, the actor is also known for appearing in shows such as "Body of Proof," "Are We There Yet," "The Jim Gaffigan Show," and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." But her biggest claim to fame has arguably got to be the role of Abigail Baker on the CBS police procedural "Blue Bloods."
Hawk has played the New York City police detective and primary aide to Commissioner Frank Reagan (Tom Selleck) in over 240 episodes of the series so far. Despite only playing a supporting part on the show, the Medal of Valor recipient's efforts as one of Frank's most trusted advisors have managed to make Baker very popular with viewers, especially for someone who isn't a member of the Reagan family. From the response to Baker's bar takedown to the recognition of her intense stare, Hawk's performance over the years has gotten people's attention. Given her fan-favorite status, there is no denying people want to see more of Abigail Baker on "Blue Bloods”.
Fans have plenty of reasons to love Abigail Baker
While solving the case of why everyone loves Abigail Baker so much, there was plenty of evidence uncovered, especially eyewitness reports from fans of "Blue Bloods" that could shed some light on the investigation.
The clues suggest that Baker's popularity can be attributed to several impressive qualities fans have noticed over the years. "She's loyal but speaks her mind," u/brasaiblue wrote. "She's not afraid to stand up to anyone, even Reagan's. Also, she is a really good cop. Very tough." u/Lauren12269 provided additional praise for her noble characteristics, writing, "She runs things like clockwork, is quick-witted, and very thoughtful."
Some viewers feel that Abigail Hawk's persona exhibits traits others may be lacking. "When Baker speaks, what comes out of her mouth are the closest things that pass for wisdom and sensibility on the show. Unlike some of the other characters," u/MAJ0R_KONG commented. There were even people who weren't sure why she was so great. They just know deep down that it's true, like u/AchieveUnachievable, who wrote, "I don't know why I love her character so much, but I just absolutely do!"
Through 13 seasons and counting, Hawk's character has made her presence known on the CBS series. While her future with "Blue Bloods" in Season 14 is unknown, anyone who wants to see why Abigail Baker has become such a big hit can watch any one of several episodes that demonstrate her excellence in the line of duty.