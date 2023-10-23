The Marvels Trailer Teases A Major Avengers Cameo

Director Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" is about to release in theaters at long last, and the feature is loaded with standout Marvel Cinematic Universe heroines. Carol "Captain Marvel" Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani) have to team-up to figure out why their powers have become entangled while stepping up to the antagonistic Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). While this is plenty of do-gooders for one superhero blockbuster, a new trailer for "The Marvels" teases the presence of an additional Avenger — seemingly one with Asgardian roots.

The recent teaser puts the spotlight squarely on Captain Marvel. It shows various clips from her previous MCU appearances in "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame," in addition to some snippets of her in action in "The Marvels." Just as it comes to a close, she shares that she called for backup in the form of a super-powered friend. The trailer then shows someone arrive on a ship via the Bifrost, which is a method of galactic travel commonly used by Asgardians. It's a safe bet that this is either Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming in to briefly provide the trio with some aid. Then again, it could be someone we're unfamiliar with.

Depending on how big their role in "The Marvels" is — assuming they're in it at all — it's worth recalling what Thor and Valkyrie are currently up to in the MCU.