The Marvels Trailer Teases A Major Avengers Cameo
Director Nia DaCosta's "The Marvels" is about to release in theaters at long last, and the feature is loaded with standout Marvel Cinematic Universe heroines. Carol "Captain Marvel" Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala "Ms. Marvel" Khan (Iman Vellani) have to team-up to figure out why their powers have become entangled while stepping up to the antagonistic Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton). While this is plenty of do-gooders for one superhero blockbuster, a new trailer for "The Marvels" teases the presence of an additional Avenger — seemingly one with Asgardian roots.
The recent teaser puts the spotlight squarely on Captain Marvel. It shows various clips from her previous MCU appearances in "Captain Marvel" and "Avengers: Endgame," in addition to some snippets of her in action in "The Marvels." Just as it comes to a close, she shares that she called for backup in the form of a super-powered friend. The trailer then shows someone arrive on a ship via the Bifrost, which is a method of galactic travel commonly used by Asgardians. It's a safe bet that this is either Thor (Chris Hemsworth) or Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) coming in to briefly provide the trio with some aid. Then again, it could be someone we're unfamiliar with.
Depending on how big their role in "The Marvels" is — assuming they're in it at all — it's worth recalling what Thor and Valkyrie are currently up to in the MCU.
What are Thor and Valkyrie up to in the MCU at the time of The Marvels?
The last time Thor and Valkyrie have appeared in the MCU is in 2022's "Thor: Love and Thunder." The film sees them join up with Korg (Taika Waititi) and Jane "Mighty Thor" Foster (Natalie Portman) to stop Gorr the God Butcher's (Christian Bale) reign of terror across the stars. They're successful, and each of them go about vastly different lives in the aftermath. Valkyrie returns to her post as the leader of New Asgard, though she doesn't seem as bogged down by all that comes with being the leader of a settlement as she was before.
As for Thor, his story takes quite a surprising turn. Upon reaching the mystical Eternity, Gorr requests his one wish of bringing his daughter, Love (India Hemsworth), back from the dead. His wish is granted, though he's unable to spend much time with his revived daughter. Gorr is killed due to the parasitic nature of his Necrosword, leaving Love without a father. Per Gorr's request, Thor adopts Love and raises her as his own, even bringing her into battle with him with Stormbreaker in hand. Thus, it's fair to say that both Thor and Valkyrie are prime candidates to help out in "The Marvels."
"The Marvels" swoops into theaters on November 10, 2023.