The Ending Of Maestro Explained

Although Leonard and Felicia have reconciled, they're given the awful news that Felicia has breast cancer and that it has spread to the point where it's terminal. The news obviously crushes Felicia, and the scenes that follow show how gut-wrenching living with cancer is for her. Despite there being happy moments with her friends and family, Felicia can barely hold back her tears and there's a dour atmosphere that's genuinely like a punch to the gut. However, Leonard stays by her side until the very end — caring for her and trying to find ways to find the light in dark times. Unfortunately, Felicia's inevitable death comes and although we're never shown a funeral sequence or any public reaction to her death, the somberness of Leonard and his family evoke the devastation of this loss.

Years later, Leonard is shown to still be working in music — teaching college hopefuls looking to conduct. Although his students show some prowess, Leonard isn't above getting in front of the orchestra himself to impress his students and, of course, show off a bit. However, he's clearly fallen back into his old ways — flirting with his admirers and students while caught in the ecstasy of the youth around him. In some ways, it seems like Leonard acknowledges how his life is fleeting and his current choices reflect that. The film ends with Leonard realizing how impactful Felicia was for him during an interview.