Criminal Minds: You Can Watch Episodes For Free Online - But There's A Catch

For "Criminal Minds" devotees, there's only one thing better than watching their favorite procedural series — watching their favorite procedural series for free. Fortunately, there's currently a way for fans to take a trip down memory lane and stream episodes of the original show online without paying a dime. However, it's not exactly a perfect solution if you're looking to do a full watch-through or rewatch of the show.

As of the time of writing, the online service PlutoTV has several full seasons of "Criminal Minds" available to watch. These seasons are completely free to watch with commercial breaks, and the site doesn't even require users to create an account. The downside is that the service only hosts Seasons 7, 8, and 9, meaning that fans who want to do a full "Criminal Minds" rewatch — or brand new viewers who are looking to start from the beginning — are out of luck. Nonetheless, it's a quick, easy, and accessible method for fans to get a nice "Criminal Minds" fix in a pinch.