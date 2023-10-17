Why Hollywood Won't Cast David Hyde Pierce

Few characters in sitcom history are as iconic as Niles Crane, the younger brother of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane, who originated in the '80s sitcom hit "Cheers." Niles made his debut as a lead in the "Cheers" spin-off "Frasier," centered around Grammer's character hosting a radio show in Seattle. Niles was also responsible for kickstarting the career of actor David Hyde Pierce, who was cast due to his physical similarities to Grammer.

Although many actors have transitioned from Emmy-winning sitcom roles to blockbuster success, Pierce hasn't seen the same kind of career trajectory as other stars. In particular, the actor's appearances in the past few years have been few and far between, often due to the actor's own choosiness about what roles he plays. Nevertheless, he remains one of the most charismatic and fascinating performers to ever grace the screen or stage, despite audiences maybe forgetting about him from time to time.

With a "Frasier" reboot recently hitting Paramount+, audiences have been reminded of David Hyde Pierce due to the actor's absence in the new series. Though some might assume that the actor's career has hit a slump, the real reason for his lack of an appearance is much more aligned with the way he's approached his work. In case you're wondering where David Hyde Pierce went after "Frasier," this may explain why you haven't seen him in much lately.