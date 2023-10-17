Why Hollywood Won't Cast David Hyde Pierce
Few characters in sitcom history are as iconic as Niles Crane, the younger brother of Kelsey Grammer's Frasier Crane, who originated in the '80s sitcom hit "Cheers." Niles made his debut as a lead in the "Cheers" spin-off "Frasier," centered around Grammer's character hosting a radio show in Seattle. Niles was also responsible for kickstarting the career of actor David Hyde Pierce, who was cast due to his physical similarities to Grammer.
Although many actors have transitioned from Emmy-winning sitcom roles to blockbuster success, Pierce hasn't seen the same kind of career trajectory as other stars. In particular, the actor's appearances in the past few years have been few and far between, often due to the actor's own choosiness about what roles he plays. Nevertheless, he remains one of the most charismatic and fascinating performers to ever grace the screen or stage, despite audiences maybe forgetting about him from time to time.
With a "Frasier" reboot recently hitting Paramount+, audiences have been reminded of David Hyde Pierce due to the actor's absence in the new series. Though some might assume that the actor's career has hit a slump, the real reason for his lack of an appearance is much more aligned with the way he's approached his work. In case you're wondering where David Hyde Pierce went after "Frasier," this may explain why you haven't seen him in much lately.
David Hyde Pierce became a sought-after voice actor after Frasier
While "Frasier" was on from 1993 to 2004, David Hyde Pierce kept himself busy between seasons with appearances in films like Oliver Stone's "Nixon" and the cult comedy "Wet Hot American Summer." However, the actor also quickly became known for his voice-over work, which began with Pixar's 1998 animated film "A Bug's Life." Pierce wasn't the only '90s sitcom actor to appear in the film, as other voice actors in "A Bug's Life" included Dave Foley, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and Richard Kind.
After "A Bug's Life," Pierce's voice work became more frequent, with roles in films like "Osmosis Jones," "Treasure Planet," and "Robots." With "Treasure Planet," the 2002 Disney film based on Robert Louis Stevenson's book "Treasure Island," Pierce played the role of anthropomorphic astronomer Dr. Delbert Doppler, a role which the actor claims was written for him.
However, this early voice work from Pierce would also showcase a side of the actor that was unusual among burgeoning stars in Hollywood. For Guillermo del Toro's 2004 film "Hellboy," Pierce was hired to provide the voice for the character Abe Sapien, who was performed in live-action by frequent del Toro collaborator Doug Jones. Notably, the more widely known Pierce went uncredited for his work in the film out of respect for Jones, who later voiced the character in the 2008 sequel, "Hellboy II: The Golden Army," as well as two animated films.
Pierce's love life was the subject of media speculation
With the success from "Frasier" came an interest in David Hyde Pierce's personal life, which stayed largely private throughout the run of the NBC sitcom. When questioned on his dating life during an early interview with TV Guide, Pierce's response was evasive, prompting speculation about the actor's sexuality. The speculation turned out to be accurate, as Pierce would later come out in 2007, confirming his relationship with writer-producer Brian Hargrove.
As Pierce would later explain, his sexuality was a surprise even to him, telling People magazine that when he and Hargrove met, "we did not know at that time that either one of us was gay, and we just hung out as best friends." Pierce and Hargrove wed in California in October 2008, shortly before same-sex marriage was outlawed in the state in 2009, which the actor subsequently spoke out against (the ban was eventually rescinded in 2013).
The decision to come out was appropriately timed in Pierce's eyes, as soon after the end of "Frasier," the actor made a return to performing in musical theater, and felt welcomed into the gay community. However, despite all the difficulties that still came with being an openly gay actor in the 2000s, Pierce was proud of his decision to marry Hargrove, and the two remain together to this day.
Broadway finds Pierce earning critical recognition
It wasn't long after "Frasier" ended that David Hyde Pierce turned his attention from film and television towards a new love: musical theater. The actor joined the original cast of Eric Idle's "Spamalot," a 2005 musical based on the cult classic 1975 film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail." Pierce's fellow cast members included the likes of Tim Curry, Sara Ramirez, and Hank Azaria, though Pierce's role as Sir Robin was filling the shoes of the musical's creator himself in both the original Chicago production and on Broadway.
A year later, David Hyde Pierce remained on Broadway to star in the musical "Curtains," written by Rupert Holmes with music by John Kander. In the musical, Pierce plays Frank Cioffi, a detective with aspirations to be in musical theater, who is called to investigate the murder of a star on the opening night of her play. The role marked a huge moment for Pierce's career, signifying what the next 15 or so years would look like for the former "Frasier" star.
Although reviews for the play itself were mixed, Pierce's role as the lead of "Curtains" was singled out by critics as a standout of the show, with The New York Times writing that he "steps into full-fledged Broadway stardom with his performance here." Other reviewers would highlight Pierce's comedic strengths as well as his chemistry with his co-stars, which included Debra Monk and former "Frasier" actor Edward Hibbert.
Pierce abandons film acting after 2010
As David Hyde Pierce's star began to rise on the stages of Broadway, the actor became less known for his career on the big and small screens. Pierce's work was still much more frequent on television, as he contributed voices to "The Simpsons" over the years and even hosted "Saturday Night Live" in 1995 during the prime of "Frasier." His career in films, however, has remained stagnant for over a decade.
Pierce's last film performance was in 2010, starring in the thriller "The Perfect Host." In the film, Pierce plays Warrick, a man hosting a dinner party who discovers that a fugitive, played by Clayne Crawford, has broken into his house. Though it initially seems that Pierce's character is going to become a hostage to this dangerous criminal, the tables quickly turn, and an even bigger horror begins to unfold for Crawford's character.
Sadly, this film wasn't beloved by critics, despite praise for Pierce's intense and eccentric performance. The Observer pointed out many plot holes throughout the film, adding, "Mr. Pierce is the latest in a string of TV sit-commers willing to do anything to land on the big screen in color." The New York Times commended Pierce's performance but criticized the writing of his character and the many nonsensical plot twists that the film contained.
He returns to Wet Hot American Summer, albeit briefly
One of David Hyde Pierce's more memorable film roles was in the 2001 comedy "Wet Hot American Summer," featuring an ensemble of comic actors including Janeane Garofalo, Paul Rudd, and Amy Poehler. The film, which lampoons sex comedies of the 1980s, centers on the last day of camp, with Pierce playing a professor living nearby who agrees to tutor campers in astrophysics as a favor for Garofalo's character, who he's falling in love with.
Although the film was reviewed negatively by critics, it eventually became a cult classic, though it was certainly not the successful comedy blockbuster that Pierce had anticipated it would be. The actor clearly had a blast with his co-stars, which resulted in his return for Netflix's prequel series, "Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp," which premiered in 2015. Pierce's role was much more minor in the prequel series, but still remained a standout.
Pierce's role shrank even more for Netflix's 2017 sequel series, "Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later," with him making a cameo appearance over a Skype video call. As director David Wain described to Vulture, Pierce could not return to the series due to scheduling conflicts, so they decided to make his remotely-filmed appearance as tongue-in-cheek as possible: "We decided to literally shoot it on Skype in his apartment and make it clear that we're doing that," said Wain.
Pierce makes his directorial debut on Broadway
While his television and film roles becoming less frequent over time, David Hyde Pierce continued pursuing musical theater success into the 2010s. From 2010 to 2011, Pierce starred in a revival of "La Bête" in London's West End, staying with the show through its transition to Broadway. Soon enough, the actor switched up roles, premiering his theatrical directorial debut in 2011 at New Jersey's George Street Playhouse: "It Shoulda Been You," a musical written by Pierce's husband, Brian Hargrove.
The show, which later ran on Broadway in 2015, stars Tyne Daly as a Jewish mother attending her daughter's wedding, and upon its premiere in 2011 garnered acclaim from theater critics for its humor and musical homage to Broadway tradition. When it later debuted on the Great White Way, the show carried over these appraisals, though some criticism was reserved for its old-fashioned tone and moments of cliché throughout its story.
Pierce later directed an Off-Broadway production of "Ripcord" for the Manhattan Theater Club in 2015, which received similar praise for the show's humor and sitcom-esque tone.
Hello, Dolly! places Pierce back in the limelight
After a few years of playing behind-the-scenes roles, David Hyde Pierce made a return to center stage in a 2017 revival of the beloved musical "Hello, Dolly!" Bette Midler starred in the titular role, while Pierce co-starred as Horace Vandergelder, the miserable widower whom Midler's Dolly is determined to woo. The show opened in previews in March 2017, with Pierce fulfilling the role until January 2018.
The revival as a whole was a triumph, with Midler and Pierce receiving acclaim from critics. The Hollywood Reporter's review stated, "There's a genuine spark between Midler and Pierce in their wonderful scenes together that helps sell the inevitability of their blissful union." Pierce was also praised for the homages in his performance to previous Horace actors, including David Burns and Walter Matthau.
Pierce's performance got him nominated for a Tony Award in 2017, which he unfortunately lost to Ben Platt in "Dear Evan Hansen." Still, it was a welcome return to Broadway stardom for Pierce, who at this point had come a long way from his sitcom antics as Niles Crane. However, the actor's success would have to take a backseat for several years as the entire world was struck by tragedy.
The pandemic gives Pierce time to reflect on his life
In 2020, the entire world faced the COVID-19 pandemic, which shut down the entertainment industry from film sets to Broadway stages. It was a make-or-break moment for many in show business, including David Hyde Pierce, who spent lockdown with his husband Brian. Although Pierce had suffered through grief before in his lifetime, COVID was another sobering reminder for him, as he'd later tell The Guardian: "Amid colossally awful things like the pandemic or the war, you are also reminded how desperately we need the stuff that keeps us going."
In one sense, the pandemic gave Pierce a greater appreciation for his life partner, reflecting on the deaths of his own parents and the unimaginable aspects of grief when one first experiences it. This reflection also led Pierce to embrace his past, reuniting with his former "Frasier" co-stars remotely to raise money for The Actors' Fund.
This wasn't even Pierce's first brush with raising awareness for issues, as the actor had been an advocate for the Alzheimer's Association for decades, even campaigning in Washington D.C. in support of funding for the National Alzheimer's Project Act. Though the pandemic was a time of great concern and reflection for David Hyde Pierce, it was also responsible for bringing him back to TV, albeit in a project he likely didn't expect to woo him back into a lead role.
Pierce returns to TV to tell Julia Child's life story
In 2022, David Hyde Pierce finally returned to TV to star in "Julia," an HBO Max drama series focused on the life of TV chef Julia Child, portrayed by Sarah Lancashire. Pierce plays the role of Paul Child, Julia's husband, who is skeptical of her ambitions to become a celebrity chef. The role felt personal for Pierce, who related to Paul's sense of devotion to his wife due to Pierce's own relationship.
However, the role wouldn't have happened had the stars not aligned during the pandemic. The show was originally set to star Joan Cusack and Tom Hollander as Julia and Paul, though shortly after Cusack was replaced by Lancashire, "Julia" was shut down due to COVID-19 three days into shooting. During this hiatus, Hollander departed from the series, and Pierce joined the cast as his replacement, having originally intended to do the show before a Broadway opportunity came up. With the play canceled, Pierce agreed to return to "Julia."
Fortunately, it ended up being a fortuitous moment for Pierce, who ended up deeply connected to Julia Child's story, and particularly her relationship to Paul. As Pierce told Deadline, "I read this script [for 'Julia'] and I thought, I have to do this part. I want to explore this person and explore this relationship."
Pierce makes his return to film
It's been over a decade since David Hyde Pierce has last appeared on the big screen, but that was finally changing in 2023. In 2019, prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Pierce was cast in writer-directors Joshua John Miller and M.A. Fortin's "The Georgetown Project." The film is set to star Russell Crowe as an actor whose life begins to unravel while filming a horror movie and reconnecting with his daughter, played by Ryan Simpkins.
The film was entirely shot prior to lockdown, wrapping in December 2019, but hasn't been released yet for unknown reasons. It was most recently slated to premiere on November 30, 2023, but the lack of even a trailer means that the movie's arrival could potentially be delayed, like many other films have been in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike.
Hopefully, the film gets released at some point and David Hyde Pierce can be involved in promoting it, as it would be interesting to hear from the actor why he decided to return to film acting after a decade-long absence. For now, Pierce still has other work on his plate, such as a second season of "Julia" set to premiere in 2023, as well as a new Off-Broadway play that will see Pierce stepping up to honor a titan of his industry.
Here We Are finds Pierce in Stephen Sondheim's final show
"Here We Are" will likely create some conversation in the sphere of musical theater, as it will be the first posthumous work of legendary musical theater composer Stephen Sondheim, who is behind such enduring classics of the genre like "Company," "West Side Story," and "Into the Woods." The show, a collaboration between Sondheim and playwright David Ives, had been in development since 2012, but finally premiered in previews at the Griffin Theatre in New York City in September 2023.
While David Hyde Pierce will appear in a supporting role — compared to his more prominent ones in "Curtains" and "Hello, Dolly!" — he'll be joined onstage by Broadway veterans such as Bobby Cannavale, Michaela Diamond, Rachel Bay Jones, and Denis O'Hare. The musical's early reviews have divided critics, with some praising the performances of the cast but remarking that the show has an absence of songs during the second act — a product of Sondheim's premature passing.
Whether the show becomes a lasting addition to Sondheim's legacy is yet to be seen, but performing a brand new work by the composer for perhaps the last time will certainly be something a musical theater devotee like David Hyde Pierce won't take for granted. Sharing the stage with other Tony-winning Broadway champions is just the icing on the cake.
Why Pierce opted out of the Frasier reboot
It's been almost 20 years since "Frasier" concluded its 11-season run on NBC, launching David Hyde Pierce's career beyond television to Broadway stardom. Though many stars have transitioned from television sitcom roles to further fame in the world of film, Pierce seemed more interested in following his passion rather than money, which led him to the stage.
However, the opportunity to pay tribute to the show that turned Pierce into a household name was sadly not accepted. The reboot of "Frasier," featuring Kelsey Grammer returning to the title role, premiered on Paramount+ in October 2023, though Pierce is not involved, nor does he have plans to return to the role of Niles Crane anytime soon. As Grammer told People magazine, "David basically decided he wasn't really interested in repeating the performance of Niles," which led the revival's creators to ushering in the character's son, played by Anders Keith, who is appropriately named "David."
Pierce has been open in the past about his thoughts on returning to the role of Niles, while never committing to anything. Perhaps his perspective will change, and the actor will make a guest appearance in future seasons of the reboot. For now, the only person keeping David Hyde Pierce away from more work in Hollywood is his own ambition to only take on roles that speak to him.