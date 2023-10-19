Blue Bloods: Who Does Gloria Reuben Play & How Many Episodes Does She Appear?

Given how long "Blue Bloods" has been on the air, it's hardly a surprise the series' list of special guest stars has outgrown its primary ensemble. And given how far the Reagan family tree branches out these days, that's saying a lot — even more so when you account for some of the prominent names that have graced "Blue Bloods" call sheets over the years. TV vet Gloria Reuben added "Blue Bloods" to her impressive list of credits during a thrilling Season 11 arc.

The actor joined the drama as Special Agent in Charge Rachel Weber, the ATF boss overseeing the undercover operation that puts Joe Hill (Will Hochman) in the line of fire of his dear uncle, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg). That situation earns the ire of Tom Selleck's stodgy NYPD Commissioner Frank Reagan and leads to a fiery exchange between him and Weber. That showdown came in the second to last episode of the season, with Reuben returning for the finale to cap her two-episode arc.

As fans of the actors know, those "Blue Bloods" exchanges carry extra meaning, as Selleck and Reuben were regular scene partners in the made-for-TV Jesse Stone franchise. Fittingly, that series kicked off on CBS via the 2005 offering, "Jesse Stone: Stone Cold," with Selleck reprising the title role in eight sequels. Reuben joined the action as Thelma Gleffey for the last three installments: 2011's "Innocents Lost," 2012's "Benefit of the Doubt," and 2015's "Lost in Paradise."