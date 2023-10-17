Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Officially Coming To Netflix
While "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is widely available to rent or purchase digitally, the hit animated film will soon make its streaming service debut on Netflix. According to Deadline, "Across the Spider-Verse" will hit Netflix on October 31 in the United States. Plans for its availability on the streaming service in other countries have yet to be detailed.
"Across the Spider-Verse" initially premiered in theaters across the U.S. on June 2, 2023. It digital release date came a little over two months later, on August 8. When it debuts on Netflix on Halloween day, viewers will be able to watch "Across the Spider-Verse" at no additional cost for the very first time provided they have access to a Netflix account.
As detailed by Deadline, the film's Netflix availability is part of a larger deal between distributor Sony and the streaming service. Other Sony films that will premiere to Netflix later this year include "Leo" and "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget." However, the first film in the animated "Spider-Verse" series, titled "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," is not currently available on Netflix. Meanwhile, its catalog currently includes all three Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" movies and both Andrew Garfield-led "Amazing Spider-Man" films.
Critics and audiences loved Across the Spider-Verse
Netflix Subscribers who haven't yet seen "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" might want to take note of its imminent availability on the streaming service, because the film was a massive financial and critical success.
In total, "Across the Spider-Verse" grossed just over $690 million at box offices worldwide, earning it a spot on the list of the year's most profitable films. Meanwhile, both casual viewers and professional critics loved the film, netting a 94% audience score and a 96% aggregate from reviewers on Rotten Tomatoes. "The sequel to 'Into the Spider-Verse' is even more ambitious, adventurous, and visually spellbinding than its predecessor — and just as filled with heart," reads the subheading for a review by author Daniel Chin for The Ringer.
As its conclusion makes clear, "Across the Spider-Verse" is the second film in a planned trilogy. The third entry will be titled "Beyond the Spider-Verse," and was once slated for a March 29, 2024 release. That date has since been pulled from Sony's list of upcoming releases — affected, seemingly, both by the difficulties inherent in such a quick turnaround and the SAG-AFTRA strike. For now, then, Netflix subscribers should have plenty of time to stream the widely acclaimed "Across the Spider-Verse" in the lead-up to its eventual sequel.