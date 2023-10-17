Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Is Officially Coming To Netflix

While "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" is widely available to rent or purchase digitally, the hit animated film will soon make its streaming service debut on Netflix. According to Deadline, "Across the Spider-Verse" will hit Netflix on October 31 in the United States. Plans for its availability on the streaming service in other countries have yet to be detailed.

"Across the Spider-Verse" initially premiered in theaters across the U.S. on June 2, 2023. It digital release date came a little over two months later, on August 8. When it debuts on Netflix on Halloween day, viewers will be able to watch "Across the Spider-Verse" at no additional cost for the very first time provided they have access to a Netflix account.

As detailed by Deadline, the film's Netflix availability is part of a larger deal between distributor Sony and the streaming service. Other Sony films that will premiere to Netflix later this year include "Leo" and "Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget." However, the first film in the animated "Spider-Verse" series, titled "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," is not currently available on Netflix. Meanwhile, its catalog currently includes all three Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" movies and both Andrew Garfield-led "Amazing Spider-Man" films.