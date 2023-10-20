Did Christopher Nolan Steal Inception's Coolest Moment From High School Musical?

Are "Inception" and "High School Musical 3" connected?

Christopher Nolan is, arguably, one of the most prolific contemporary directors. Some of Nolan's most popular and memorable films include "Interstellar" and "Inception," large-budget, high-concept sci-fi flicks with daring ideas and even bolder execution. The latter even scored half a dozen Oscar nominations, making "Inception" one of Nolan's most beloved and iconic films. Filled with big, complex ideas and heart-pounding sequences, "Inception" stands out as one of the most original films from the 2010s. But did the auteur take a few cues from "High School Musical 3"?

Social media thinks that Nolan copied the iconic hallway sequence in "Inception" from one of Zac Efron's emotional musical numbers in "High School Musical 3." In the sci-fi epic, Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Arthur leaps from wall to wall in a dream heist sequence gone wrong. In the Kenny Ortega-directed musical, which debuted in 2008 — two years before "Inception," Efron's Troy Bolton leaps from wall to wall, singing his heart out as he reckons with the direction his future could go in. "Tfw 'High School Musical' ate so much, Christopher Nolan took notes for 'Inception,'" shared X user, formerly known as Twitter, @KuyaDenzel95.

It's a sentiment that continues to be rampant on social media, with many calling out the Oscar-nominated filmmaker for stealing from the "High School Musical" threequel. "'[H]igh school musical 3: senior year (2008) walked, so [I]nception (2010) could run," wrote X user @INCEPTl0N. Dig a bit deeper and fans will learn that both moments are likely just (hilarious) coincidences.