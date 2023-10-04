Chucky Vs. M3GAN Needs To Happen (As Long As Don Mancini Is Involved)

The annals of horror film history are loaded with crossovers, with "Freddy vs. Jason" and "Alien vs. Predator" being two noteworthy pre-MCU examples. And in the 2020s, there's one grand feud that simply must happen: a not-so-playful showdown between everyone's two favorite murderous dolls, Chucky and M3GAN.

They have much more in common than you'd initially presume. Both of them would do just about anything to achieve their goals — whether it's M3GAN protecting her best friend, or Chucky hopping his soul to a new body so he can begin life anew. Chucky's been slaying innocents since the 1980s, while M3GAN surprised the world by leading her film to sleeper hit status in the winter of 2022. Both dolls are well known for their snark — Chucky's tends to lean on salty side, while M3GAN uses sass to get her point across. It's a match made in Twitter heaven, and naturally the two managed to tangle there when M3GAN got some early buzz thanks to the sight of the doll dancing before slaying some foes in an early release trailer.

Fans of both characters have been clamoring for a fight — or even a team-up — ever since. Somewhere between the nasty sense of humor that perfumes the "Child's Play" series and the cooler snark "M3GAN" employs, there lies something potentially very, very special. Both franchises interrogate matters of grief and identity, and could easily comingle to create something fantastically unique.

There's just one catch: the only way the film will ever work is if "Child's Play" creator Don Mancini is somehow involved with the production. Whether he's consulting, writing, or directing the eventual movie, Mancini needs to have a voice in the finished product, because we know from experience how bad "Child's Play" can get without him.