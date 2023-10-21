Kai Parker From The Vampire Diaries Had A Brutal Ending Spin-Off Skippers Missed

A fan favorite of the Vampire Diaries saga, it was only a matter of time before Kai resurfaced. He did so in Season 2 of "Legacies," the series following Alaric's witch daughters, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), and the "tribrid," Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). Kai returns to Mystic Falls to take pleasure in wreaking havoc among the supernatural population.

"For someone who has so much hate and murderous tendencies, he doesn't like to be alone," Chris Wood told Entertainment Tonight of his character's return. "He may annoy everyone and he says terrible things and it seems like maybe he doesn't like anybody, but I think, in fact, that is his joy, to be around people that he can bring out the worst in them." As always, his greatest desire is to destroy the prison world, but in "You Can't Save Them All," he regrettably meets his ultimate end.

Ever since Kai killed Jo (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe), Alaric desires to avenge his wife. The showdown occurs between the two adversaries as Alaric unceremoniously decapitates Kai. Though Alaric is owed his vengeance, Kai is so charismatic and has so much potential that it is hard to say goodbye. As Kai puts it, this end certainly is anticlimactic, and it's one of the major missteps in "Legacies." Incidentally, the series only lasted two more seasons before it too was cut down by the sword.