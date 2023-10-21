Kai Parker From The Vampire Diaries Had A Brutal Ending Spin-Off Skippers Missed
The CW's dynasty of vampire romance spanned years, with countless villains terrorizing doppelgänger Elena (Nina Dobrev) and her friends. But one of them stands above the rest. In Season 6 of "The Vampire Diaries," Damon (Ian Somerhalder) and Bonnie (Kat Graham) encounter sociopathic siphon witch Kai Parker (Chris Wood) when they get trapped in the '90s prison world. This story arc is as entertaining as it sounds, particularly because of Kai's personality. Unlike the overserious and dramatic Klaus (Joseph Morgan), the witty and snarky witch brings levity to the season — and a diabolical plan to escape his imprisonment.
Kai becomes a focal point for the series, behind the spell that puts Elena to sleep when Dobrev left the series. But as far as fans of "The Vampire Diaries" were aware, that was all the villain amounted to. He goes back to prison, never to be heard from again. That is, only if you've seen the first series of the Vampire Diaries timeline. Those who have watched the franchise spin-offs know that Kai makes a final appearance in "Legacies." Taking place in Alaric Saltzman's (Matt Davis) supernatural boarding school, Kai returns one last time before he is silenced forever at the end of Alaric's sword.
Kai's tyranny comes to an end
A fan favorite of the Vampire Diaries saga, it was only a matter of time before Kai resurfaced. He did so in Season 2 of "Legacies," the series following Alaric's witch daughters, Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) and Josie (Kaylee Bryant), and the "tribrid," Hope Mikaelson (Danielle Rose Russell). Kai returns to Mystic Falls to take pleasure in wreaking havoc among the supernatural population.
"For someone who has so much hate and murderous tendencies, he doesn't like to be alone," Chris Wood told Entertainment Tonight of his character's return. "He may annoy everyone and he says terrible things and it seems like maybe he doesn't like anybody, but I think, in fact, that is his joy, to be around people that he can bring out the worst in them." As always, his greatest desire is to destroy the prison world, but in "You Can't Save Them All," he regrettably meets his ultimate end.
Ever since Kai killed Jo (Jodi Lyn O'Keefe), Alaric desires to avenge his wife. The showdown occurs between the two adversaries as Alaric unceremoniously decapitates Kai. Though Alaric is owed his vengeance, Kai is so charismatic and has so much potential that it is hard to say goodbye. As Kai puts it, this end certainly is anticlimactic, and it's one of the major missteps in "Legacies." Incidentally, the series only lasted two more seasons before it too was cut down by the sword.