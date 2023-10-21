Shark Tank: Whatever Happened To Bantam Bagels?

Many people dream of bagels, but few of us are able to translate those dreams into multi-million-dollar carbohydrate empires. Enter Nick and Elyse Oleksak, two New Yorkers who discovered a hole in the bagel market, used it to inspire their company, Bantam Bagels, and walked away from their "Shark Tank" appearance with Lori Greiner's support and some serious bread in their pockets.

Nick and Elyse were both employed on Wall Street when Nick jolted awake one night with a pitch for his wife: A bite-size bagel with cream cheese already stuffed inside. The couple began experimenting with recipes in their Brooklyn kitchen, and by 2013, the duo opened a bagel shop in the West Village.

With a mission statement that promised to "change the way you bagel," Bantam Bagels enjoyed a rapid rise to mainstream success: In 2013, the product made its TV debut on the "Today Show" and QVC, and in 2014, Oprah Winfrey included the business on her list of Favorite Things.

Steve Harvey and Oprah may have counted themselves as Bantam Bagels fans, but the Oleksaks were determined to land a bigger fish through an appearance on "Shark Tank." In an interview with Her Campus, Elyse shared that the couple were already big fans before going on the show and that they studied for their pitch more diligently than they did their SATs. She said, "We went in there so ready — we even had signals of how to respond, like different nods for what we'd accept."