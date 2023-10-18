Stranger Things' Steve Replaces Tom Holland As Spider-Man In Concept Design

Spider-Man's live-action adaptations have seen a number of actors becoming Peter Parker, each one bringing their own strengths to the role. From Tobey Maguire's foundational take in the original "Spider-Man" film trilogy to Andrew Garfield's "Amazing Spider-Man," and now Tom Holland's Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all three are great in different ways, which is why it was so fun to see them collide on the big screen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

But why not imagine another new face in the role? That's why one digital artist recently imagined what "Stranger Things" actor Joe Keery would look like as the web-slinger. On Instagram, artist @clements.ink unveiled his depiction of Keery in the dual role of Spider-Man and Peter. Keery, best known for playing the fan-favorite character Steve Harrington on "Stranger Things," looks the part with his slicked-back hair standing out compared to other actors who have brought the hero to life. Keery's physique works in the suit with Parker's deceptively strong frame.

In response to the post, @cory_in_the_house_20 commented as if Keery had already been cast, writing, "Yo ok, cant lie here, it works very well. So long as he builds up to the character of peter parker and doesn't just resume his character from stranger things." Meanwhile, @the_future_saiyan wrote that they've envisioned Keery in the role, commenting, "No way bro i was literally thinking about this casting."