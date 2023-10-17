AHS: Delicate's Cast Includes The Renowned Debra Monk, But Who Does She Play?

Formidable parental figures tend to cause major havoc on "American Horror Story" — Constance Langdon (Jessica Lange), we're looking at you. Unsurprisingly, in "American Horror Story: Delicate," Debra Monk has joined the ranks as Virginia Harding, mother to Anna Alcott's (Emma Roberts) husband, Dexter (Matt Czuchry).

Monk's character first appears in the fourth episode, "Vanishing Twin." While she's all smiles and helpful suggestions in front of Anna, she's already added to her daughter-in-law's angst in the triumphant wake of Anna's career surge and the discovery that she has not miscarried. It's evident that Virginia thinks Anna is too icy for Dex and isn't that thrilled about the upcoming birth of her grandchild. Worse, she and Dex's father are about to tangle legally over the matter of his alleged abuse — which she claims took place as part of a cult ritual, something Dex blames on her "quack" psychiatrist.

Debra Monk — renowned for her theatrical work — will be extremely familiar to anyone who loves television, as she's had a number of noteworthy roles in some long-lived series. That's her as Andy Sipowicz' (Dennis Franz) ex-wife, Katie, in 17 Episodes of "NYPD Blue." She's the mother to Andy Jr. (Michael DeLuise), and she and Andy Sr. often tangle over matters related to their shared past. It's a role that won Monk an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series in 1999. And that's just the tip of the iceberg regarding her best dramatic work.