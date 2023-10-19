Is Gen V Hiding A Secret Supe In Plain Sight?
If there's one thing that you can expect when you watch a series like "The Boys," it's to be picking your jaw up off the floor on the regular. From brutal character deaths to explicit sex scenes, the Amazon Prime series does not lack shock value. It looks like that trend has made its way to the newest spin-off of the hit superhero series, "Gen V," as well.
On top of the twists and turns that the show has already taken, some fans expect more to come over the last few episodes of the first season. On the r/TheBoys subreddit, u/montanaco suggested that Dean Indira Shetty (Shelley Conn) may be hiding more than viewers already suspected when they proposed their theory that she is a secret supe in "Gen V."
"She herself says her dissertation was in mental health x supes," the user noted. "She claims she was previously a psychologist. Her office has a padded pillow door and cinderblock walls, looking very much like a mental asylum." The user suggested from here that Indira may be manipulating others with a mental ability on "Gen V," offering up a couple of bits of further evidence to support their theory.
They also suggested that Indira's experience with Sam (Asa Germann) and Luke Riordan (Patrick Schwarzenegger), as well as the way Marie's (Jaz Sinclair) mood seems to change on a dime around her, is further proof that the dean is hiding secret powers.
Some viewers think the Dean may follow another supe reveal
A couple of posters in the thread took this idea and ran with it, suggesting that Shetty may even be related to Congresswoman Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit). "I'm guessing her daughter is Victoria. Victoria's like late 20's and she's late 40's so she might be her biological mom who had her when she was very young," u/vinnybawbaw wrote.
However, not everyone was so quick to embrace the idea of Shetty having powers. U/jgugjuhi pointed out how Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) immediately recognized Indira as human. Meanwhile, u/hesawavemasterrr had their own reasons for thinking the theory was false. "I think if she wanted to activate her powers, she would've done it there in the woods where no one else was watching." They also noted that since fans already know Shetty is an antagonist, it would be pointless, as the reveal wouldn't have the same punch as when Neuman's powers revealed her as a villain at the end of "The Boys" Season 2. Still, there may be another reason the theory could be false for fans to consider.
Season 1 of "Gen V" has already introduced us to two other characters who can manipulate their fellow students' minds. Would it really serve the show to have a third character with a similar powerset? Either way, fans will likely find out as Season 1 heads toward its finale.