Game Of Thrones Theory: Ned Stark Didn't Die - He Escaped In The Wildest Way

"Game of Thrones" is notorious for killing off major characters. Season 1 set this standard by swiftly executing the Lord of Winterfell, Ned Stark. Played by Sean Bean, Ned Stark is a man of valor who ends up entangled in royal intrigue. When he becomes the hand of the king, Robert Baratheon (Mark Addy), he learns that Queen Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) cheated on King Robert: All three of her children were fathered by her twin brother, Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj-Coster Waldau). Sadly, Ned becomes the target of Cersei's machinations and she beheads him for treason.

Or, does he? Despite the fact that he almost certainly loses his head, some enterprising Redditors have wild theories about how Ned could have escaped right before the execution.

In a thread about the strangest theories surrounding George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, one now-deleted Reddit user posted a list of a few really weird ones, including that Ned warged into a pigeon before being beheaded. (Within this universe, "warging" means entering the minds of animals.) Another Redditor, u/spidersgeorgVEVO, elaborated: "The real funny thing is that there are two theories of what Ned warged into at his execution: Ice, or a pigeon around the Sept of Baelor. Then that pigeon was put in Joffrey's [Jack Gleeson] wedding pie and Joffrey decapitated Ned with his own sword a second time. I'm not sure which of them is more insane."