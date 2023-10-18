Ahsoka Finale Viewership Numbers Reveal A Significant Loss

The "Ahsoka" finale numbers are in ... and they're not promising.

Star Wars has been reckoning with itself over the last few years. After the mixed-to-negative reception "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" received, Lucasfilm decided to pivot the direction it would take the galaxy far, far away. With the advent of Disney+, Lucasfilm dived deep into the world of serialized content, providing audiences with the likes of "The Mandalorian," "The Book of Boba Fett," and "Andor."

Eventually, all eyes focused on "Ahsoka," a live-action series created by Dave Filoni, which continues the iconic Jedi's journey. The show, featuring Rosario Dawson in the titular role, debuted in late August to mostly positive reviews, with Looper critic Audrey Fox awarding the series a 7/10. While the long-awaited project, serving as a direct sequel to the acclaimed "Star Wars Rebels" animated series, was largely a hit among fans, it couldn't sustain viewership numbers for its jaw-dropping finale. Samba TV, which helps measure viewing metrics and ratings, says 863,000 U.S. households watched the "Ahsoka" finale over its first six days of availability on Disney+.

While those mighty numbers are nothing to scoff at, the debut episode of "Ahsoka" raked in 1.2 million U.S. households during its first week on Disney+. Whip Media (via Media Play News), another company dabbling in viewership analysis, notes that the Star Wars series topped the streaming charts for the week of October 8 — which is when the "Ahsoka" finale premiered. In short, the show has its fans, but it's clear that a significant portion of viewers wasn't interested in seeing the conclusion.