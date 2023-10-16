Marvel Confirms Agatha Harkness' Biggest Problem In The Upcoming Disney+ Show
If you've been wondering what sort of problems Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) will face when "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" releases sometime in the fall of 2024, the United States Copyright Office has you covered. Being brainwashed won't be her most pressing issue. The 1st episode of "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" will see the witch escape the confines of Westview, New Jersey, and shake the effects of the spell Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) used to bind her powers and make her believe she really is "Aggie," the family's next-door neighbor. Agatha has apparently been dwelling in the abandoned shell of Westview since the "WandaVision" finale, but that's about to change.
Now that she has her memories back, Agatha's original plan to scare the pants off the world and rule it with her magical powers is back on. But there's one teensy fly in the ointment — her abilities are completely gone, leaving her with no more might than a mortal. "The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two," the copyright notice concludes.
Thanks to some casting notices, we have a pretty good idea about which witches Agatha might have to lean on to achieve her goals. Whether that will make her a less wicked woman along the way remains to be seen.
Agatha: Darkhold Diaries has a star-studded cast
A number of casting notices have provided hints as to who will aid Agatha Harkness in her quest to regain her powers. It's unknown at press time whether they'll be friends, foes, or something in between. In any event, it appears Agatha will encounter many witches during her travels — ironic since she infamously killed her own coven centuries ago. These characters will shape how difficult Agatha's journey to return to the world of witchery will be.
Aubrey Plaza will appear as Rio, rumored to be the series' main antagonist. Joe Locke will play an unnamed teenager who becomes Agatha's Familiar — and displays a sense of dark humor. Legendary stage diva (and Marvel Cinematic Universe neophyte) Patti LuPone plays tarot-toting 400-plus-year-old witch Lili Calderu. Sasheer Zamata portrays another sorceress, Jennifer Kale, a descendant of Ghost Rider. Emma Caulfield appears as her "WandaVision" character, Dottie, as does Debra Jo Rupp, who returns as Mrs. Hart. Elizabeth Olsen has also hinted she will once again reprise Wanda.
And in case you were wondering if we'd get a little bit of soft shoe with LuPone in the cast, Kathryn Hahn has confirmed there will be a few songs in the series. Fans will find out if it really was Agatha all along (and how she gets her powers back) when "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries" drops sometime in 2024.