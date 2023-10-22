Avengers: Endgame's Time Travel Suits Look Completely Different In Marvel Concept Art

When you're saving the universe, no matter what era, you've got to look the part. The duty of ensuring that the Avengers were dressed accordingly for the occasion in "Avengers: Endgame" went to concept artist Aleksi Briclot, who revealed on Instagram how many wardrobe changes Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and company went through prior to their mission across the Avengers timeline. Varying from what appears to be the required protection worn by the CDA in "Monsters, Inc." and a more advanced version of an Iron Man suit, Earth's Mightiest and only remaining heroes had plenty of options to choose from before they settled on those awesome red and white numbers.

Initially, Briclot was keen to highlight the severity of the trip our heroes were taking, leading to the bright yellow number inspired by a real outfit that links to some heroes yet to appear in the MCU. "As it is about dangerous travel, this one is inspired by elite pilots like those from [SR-71], you know, the Lockheed Blackbird also used by the X-Men," he explained. "The color scheme and the small pipes here and there for refreshing the air are inspired by those pilot suits." Following this effort, however, were other alternatives — one of which brought to mind one of cinema's most beloved time travel franchises.