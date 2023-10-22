Avengers: Endgame's Time Travel Suits Look Completely Different In Marvel Concept Art
When you're saving the universe, no matter what era, you've got to look the part. The duty of ensuring that the Avengers were dressed accordingly for the occasion in "Avengers: Endgame" went to concept artist Aleksi Briclot, who revealed on Instagram how many wardrobe changes Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and company went through prior to their mission across the Avengers timeline. Varying from what appears to be the required protection worn by the CDA in "Monsters, Inc." and a more advanced version of an Iron Man suit, Earth's Mightiest and only remaining heroes had plenty of options to choose from before they settled on those awesome red and white numbers.
Initially, Briclot was keen to highlight the severity of the trip our heroes were taking, leading to the bright yellow number inspired by a real outfit that links to some heroes yet to appear in the MCU. "As it is about dangerous travel, this one is inspired by elite pilots like those from [SR-71], you know, the Lockheed Blackbird also used by the X-Men," he explained. "The color scheme and the small pipes here and there for refreshing the air are inspired by those pilot suits." Following this effort, however, were other alternatives — one of which brought to mind one of cinema's most beloved time travel franchises.
Other Endgame time travel suit designs
Following the bright yellow suit design, Aleksi Briclot shifted to a more polished prototype reminiscent of the final product. Appearing somewhere between "Ghost in the Shell" and Superior Iron Man, he laid out a sleek silver number for Natasha (Scarlett Johansson) and Captain America while integrating an interesting element into the chest plate, melding two brilliant minds in the MCU. "On Cap / Steve Rogers. It's based on the last Iron Man mark, as Stark Tech is obviously involved in [these] suits," the artist explained. "Still with the backward/pause/play symbols composed of two arc reactors and two vertical red lines referring to Pym Tech." The same elements were added to Nat's outfit "with a more pronounced nanotech vibe from Stark industry."
Finally, one entry may have gone a little overboard but provided an even greater comic book feel because it was a wild orange and black outfit brandishing the iconic Avengers emblem with a nod to a classic time travel movie. "The idea here is about the big A logo for the Avengers and the arrow and reversing it so the arrow would point toward [the] left," revealed Briclot. "Our occidental habit of reading is from left to right, so like the 'Back to the Future' logo, it would have been an interesting graphic solution to suggest the travel back in time. Plus a reference to a movie trilogy that you can't avoid now while dealing with the topic." Well, there you have it. No matter what, even Earth's Mightiest Heroes couldn't avoid Doc Brown in the end.