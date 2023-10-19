Who Plays Frankie On Two And A Half Men & What Has She Starred In Lately?
During the first eight seasons of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) engaged in a level of hedonism all but unheard of in the traditional sitcom realm. That fact essentially ensured a cavalcade of women would walk into and out of his orbit from week to week. But few of them entered Charlie's orbit with quite as much flair as Season 1's Frankie, who infamously did so by laying waste to her psychiatrist's car with a baseball bat.
While she never got romantically involved with Charlie, Frankie did take a serious shine to his more strait-laced brother Alan Harper (Jon Cryer). And as we came to know her story, it would prove one of the more heartrending among the various women who spent time in the Harper household. Over the course of her two episode stint, Jenna Elfman positively shined in the role, blending a welcome level of pathos into what was a largely comedic arc.
Of course, by the time she booked her "Two and a Half Men" gig, Elfman had developed a reputation for peppering comedic fare with palpable emotion in both the film and television realms. That reputation has only grown in the years since, though Elfman forged headlong into the dramatic realm with her most recent role playing June Dorie on "Fear the Walking Dead." And as fans of the show can attest, there were few laughs to be found for June or her allies during Elfman's five year stint on the show.
Jenna Elfman brought some serious heat to one of her few full-on dramatic roles
Those fans might be quick to note Jenna Elfman delivered some of the best work of her career on "Fear the Walking Dead." That's in no small part due to the fact that playing June Dorie required the actor to work an emotional range few of her past roles even teased. One can only imagine "FTWD" fans who recognized Elfman from her quirky role on the hit sitcom "Dharma and Greg" or films like "Grosse Point Blank" and "Can't Hardly Wait" were likely floored by her dramatic work on the show.
Elfman debuted the character early in Season 4, with June initially forging an antagonistic relationship with Madison Clark and family. The shrewd survivor soon gave up her loner ways, however, throwing in with the Clarks and making herself useful with her extensive medical know-how. Her background would continue to prove vital throughout her various "Fear the Walking Dead" adventures, with Elfman helping the show's creative team make June one of the most complex characters in the series' vast ensemble.
Though it's undoubtedly the lengthiest dramatic role of her career, Elfman's stint on "Fear the Walking Dead" is hardly the first time the actor has gone full-drama. In fact, several of her recent roles have come in more dramatic efforts, including a heartbreaking turn as a grieving mother in an episode of Jordan Peele's "The Twilight Zone" reboot and a scene-stealing performance in Netflix's 2016 Barak Obama biopic "Barry." While Elfman's IMDb page currently lists no projects in the works, it feels like Elfman's dramatic era is only just beginning, and we can't wait to see what she does next.