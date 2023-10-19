Who Plays Frankie On Two And A Half Men & What Has She Starred In Lately?

During the first eight seasons of "Two and a Half Men," Charlie Harper (Charlie Sheen) engaged in a level of hedonism all but unheard of in the traditional sitcom realm. That fact essentially ensured a cavalcade of women would walk into and out of his orbit from week to week. But few of them entered Charlie's orbit with quite as much flair as Season 1's Frankie, who infamously did so by laying waste to her psychiatrist's car with a baseball bat.

While she never got romantically involved with Charlie, Frankie did take a serious shine to his more strait-laced brother Alan Harper (Jon Cryer). And as we came to know her story, it would prove one of the more heartrending among the various women who spent time in the Harper household. Over the course of her two episode stint, Jenna Elfman positively shined in the role, blending a welcome level of pathos into what was a largely comedic arc.

Of course, by the time she booked her "Two and a Half Men" gig, Elfman had developed a reputation for peppering comedic fare with palpable emotion in both the film and television realms. That reputation has only grown in the years since, though Elfman forged headlong into the dramatic realm with her most recent role playing June Dorie on "Fear the Walking Dead." And as fans of the show can attest, there were few laughs to be found for June or her allies during Elfman's five year stint on the show.