Jack In The Box Halloween Commercial Makes 'Free Tacos' Horrifying

Jack in the Box's "Feeding Time" short centers around a creepy tale that unfolds on Halloween night itself. After three delinquent teenagers steal the candy from two young trick-or-treaters, they encounter a derelict-looking truck advertising free tacos. The trio are lured closer by a plate of Angry Monster Tacos, but not everything is as it seems.

In classic horror fashion, the taco truck turns out to be a monstrous, multi-tentacled abomination that captures two of the teenagers and pursues the third throughout the neighborhood. Not even a chance encounter with Jack in the Box's mascot Jack Box is enough to save the day. After unsuccessfully pleading with the kids he stole from earlier to let him inside their house, the last teenager is consumed by the truck, never to be seen again. Later, the two kids encounter the same taco truck and successfully retrieve the plate of tacos, while the monster gifts them their stolen bag of candy. Thus, karmic justice is served.

All told, the short film is a pretty unconventional way to market a new taco product, but it is marketing all the same. Monster Tacos and Angry Monster Tacos are currently available on Jack in the Box's menu. Meanwhile, those who aren't afraid of having a chance encounter with the terrifying taco truck itself have a chance of seeing it in Los Angeles starting on October 21, while the truck can also be booked for Halloween parties on Resy throughout the last week of October.