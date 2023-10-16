Marvel's Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver Reunite In New Series

Marvel celebrates a major 60th anniversary in 2024 with "Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver," a new limited series announced at New York Comic Con.

Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, the former a powerful magic user and the latter a speedster, debuted in 1964's "X-Men" #4 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Paul Reinman, and Artie Simek) as the twin children of Magneto and members of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. The siblings soon defied their father's evil machinations, becoming heroes and joining the Avengers, fighting alongside them while also spending time as key members of the X-Men. However, Wanda and Pietro's origins would eventually be retconned, stripping them of their mutant heritage and revealing their powers to be the byproduct of experiments by the villain, The High Evolutionary.

The mutant twins' last big storyline together was during the 2021 Hellfire Gala, where Scarlet Witch's surprise death led Quicksilver to the mutant nation of Krakoa to confront Magneto. While the longtime X-Men villain was the initial suspect in her murder, Wand had actually orchestrated her own demise to figure out how to bring back lost mutants unable to be revived under the X-Men's then-current resurrection protocols. Ultimately, Wanda's actions finally redeemed her in the eyes of mutants for causing most of its population to lose their powers during the infamous "House of M" crossover.

Now, Wanda and Pietro are reunited in "Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver," by writer Steve Orlando and artist Lorenzo Tammetta.