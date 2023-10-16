Marvel's Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver Reunite In New Series
Marvel celebrates a major 60th anniversary in 2024 with "Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver," a new limited series announced at New York Comic Con.
Wanda and Pietro Maximoff, the former a powerful magic user and the latter a speedster, debuted in 1964's "X-Men" #4 (by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee, Paul Reinman, and Artie Simek) as the twin children of Magneto and members of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants. The siblings soon defied their father's evil machinations, becoming heroes and joining the Avengers, fighting alongside them while also spending time as key members of the X-Men. However, Wanda and Pietro's origins would eventually be retconned, stripping them of their mutant heritage and revealing their powers to be the byproduct of experiments by the villain, The High Evolutionary.
The mutant twins' last big storyline together was during the 2021 Hellfire Gala, where Scarlet Witch's surprise death led Quicksilver to the mutant nation of Krakoa to confront Magneto. While the longtime X-Men villain was the initial suspect in her murder, Wand had actually orchestrated her own demise to figure out how to bring back lost mutants unable to be revived under the X-Men's then-current resurrection protocols. Ultimately, Wanda's actions finally redeemed her in the eyes of mutants for causing most of its population to lose their powers during the infamous "House of M" crossover.
Now, Wanda and Pietro are reunited in "Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver," by writer Steve Orlando and artist Lorenzo Tammetta.
Scarlet Witch's new comic is a spin-off
"Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver" spins directly out of the "Scarlet Witch" ongoing series (by Steve Orlando, Russell Dauterman, Matt Wilson, Lorenzo Tammetta, and Frank William), which established a new status quo for Wanda Maximoff. In the current series, she opens a witchcraft store called the Emporium. Working with Darcy Lewis, a "WandaVision" original character who became comic book canon in the series, Scarlet Witch offers magical remedies, readings, and spells to customers. The business also houses the Last Door, a mystical portal that takes those in need of magical help directly to her doorsteps. The Last Door led her to a magical confrontation with Loki to help solve political infighting among frost giants while also bringing Joseph, the long-missing clone version of Magneto, into her life.
The series finale, in "Scarlet Witch" #10, teases a battle between Wanda and the magical villain, the Hexfinder, and when the dust settles, Scarlet Witch will reunite with her brother, Quicksilver. Marvel's just-announced four-issue limited series sees Wanda and Pietro return to each other's lives following the death of their father. Magneto's demise will drive a wedge deeper between the heroes, but with a new magical threat trying to kill them both, they need each other more than ever to survive. Check out preview pages for "Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver," #1, featuring a package (potentially Magneto's ashes) addressed to Wanda and Pietro, arriving at the Emporium, leading to a tense conversation between the siblings.
The new series will give Quicksilver a renewed importance
Steve Orlando tells Marvel.com, he's eager to give Quicksilver a bigger role in the Marvel Universe with his and Scarlet Witch's important anniversary coming next year.
"We've been doing so much work with Wanda and we wanted to spotlight the diversity of her powers and the dynamic things she can do... and it's really exciting to do the same, and give the same love to Pietro during the 60th anniversary," Orlando says. "But it's not just about his powers! It's about who he is and bringing him back into this chosen family narrative we're doing. So you won't just see Pietro back in the book; you'll see Pietro with members of the extended Maximoff family that he hasn't gotten a ton of time to spend with before!"
While readers might be sad the "Scarlet Witch" series is ending, seeing Orlando and the creative team get to tell a four-issue story continuing her adventures with Quicksilver should make for a compelling story about grief, family, and purpose. Check out Russell Dauterman's cover art for "Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver" #1, in stores on February 14, 2024.
The Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver have been heroes, friends, family heads and occasionally villains, but, above all, they are twins who look out for each other. So when Wanda receives a letter from the recently deceased Magneto that would upset Pietro, she burns the letter before her brother can read it. But her choice drives them apart at the worst possible time: a new threat heralded by the Wizard – with a horrifying eldritch upgrade – is coming for their heads, and if they can't find a way to repair their damaged bond, it will cost them their lives.