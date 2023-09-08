Marvel May Have Solved The MCU's Scarlet Witch Problem ... With Loki?

After Scarlet Witch makes a case for Loki to give Arkin and his people what they deserve and is told power doesn't come with sympathy by her horned adversary, the two agree to a duel of honesty. What follows is a series of admissions from Wanda Maximoff and Loki Laufeyson as the truth spell has them revealing their shared moments. They both share they were ripped from their parents and grew up to be judged on what they have become. Loki reveals his brother has continually beaten him, while Scarlet Witch shares she knows her brother Pietro still fears her. Loki adds his original father is dead, while Wanda says her true father also passed away.

The two continue to share personal traumas in the duel, with Scarlet Witch revealing she allowed herself to be murdered in the Trial of Magneto storyline to make her crimes against mutants right. Loki's most heartbreaking admission comes when he tells Scarlet Witch he knows his current path will one day cost him his life and that he can "live as a liar or die as a hero," but either way, he's punished.

Wanda tells Loki he's a kindred spirit and understands what it means to fight your whole life to avoid going on a path other people set you on. She says she sees "kinship. A friend. Perhaps more..." and the two nearly share a kiss before Scarlet Witch pulls away and says "perhaps" is as far as they'll ever get since Loki isn't always truthful like he was forced to be in the duel. The revelation leads Loki to yield, not wanting to explore more of the truth of who he is and could be — leading him to grant Arkin the chance to represent his people.