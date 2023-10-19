My 600-Lb Life's Worst Episode According To IMDb

Since 2012, TLC has released 11 seasons of "My 600-lb Life." With over 130 episodes in the bank and going on for over a decade now, it's obvious that not every entry will be a home run. However, one episode in particular appears to stand leagues below the rest when it comes to bad reviews. According to IMDb, Season 8, Episode 15, "Ashley T.'s Story" remains the lowest-rated episode by a considerable margin.

Fans may remember that the episode focused on loner Ashley Taylor and her attempts to reduce her weight through surgery with Dr. Younan Nowzaradan. In the entry, Taylor revealed that due to the struggles she had faced throughout her past, she could only find comfort in things like catfishing people online, which was covered when she previously appeared on MTV's "Catfish: The TV Show" twice, and food, leading to her issues with obesity.

While showcasing her story, Taylor clashed with Dr. Now over meeting the proper requirements regarding her weight to qualify for the procedure and found it challenging to meet the criteria. She was ultimately rejected due to a lack of progress but did show some improvement and expressed plans to continue her path to better health. Since its release on April 8, 2020, the episode has been designated a dismal 4.0 rating, almost a full number below the next entry.

It isn't just IMDb that rates the episode poorly; fans on Reddit have also lambasted "Ashley T.'s Story."