The Worst My 600-Lb Life Patients According To Reddit

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan has it pretty easy with some patients on "My 600-lb Life," such as Season 2's Tara Taylor, who follow his program and are quickly approved for bariatric surgery. However, many aren't so willing to change their eating and exercise habits, making it a frustrating experience for the surgeon and viewers alike. Of Dr. Now's more difficult patients, fans have some pretty strong opinions about who is the worst.

On Reddit, according to a poll by u/xboxfan34, Season 2's Penny Saeger, whose wellness journey stalled post-surgery, and Season 6's Schenee Murry, who cut herself off from Dr. Now before she could even undergo surgery, were deemed some of the least favorite individuals to appear on "My 600-lb Life." But one claimed the top spot with 53 percent of the votes: Season 5's Steven Assanti. From his cruel treatment of family and hospital staff to his clever methods of manipulating the system for pain medication, it's clear why Assanti is the overwhelming winner.

U/LaAndala said, "I don't think Steven should be on the poll lol, he's like his own category." U/KyrieEleison_88 added, "Obviously Steven, but I think Steven is a special case, of most people aren't like him."