The Worst My 600-Lb Life Patients According To Reddit
Dr. Younan Nowzaradan has it pretty easy with some patients on "My 600-lb Life," such as Season 2's Tara Taylor, who follow his program and are quickly approved for bariatric surgery. However, many aren't so willing to change their eating and exercise habits, making it a frustrating experience for the surgeon and viewers alike. Of Dr. Now's more difficult patients, fans have some pretty strong opinions about who is the worst.
On Reddit, according to a poll by u/xboxfan34, Season 2's Penny Saeger, whose wellness journey stalled post-surgery, and Season 6's Schenee Murry, who cut herself off from Dr. Now before she could even undergo surgery, were deemed some of the least favorite individuals to appear on "My 600-lb Life." But one claimed the top spot with 53 percent of the votes: Season 5's Steven Assanti. From his cruel treatment of family and hospital staff to his clever methods of manipulating the system for pain medication, it's clear why Assanti is the overwhelming winner.
U/LaAndala said, "I don't think Steven should be on the poll lol, he's like his own category." U/KyrieEleison_88 added, "Obviously Steven, but I think Steven is a special case, of most people aren't like him."
Some fans argue that James King was worse than Steven
On the Reddit poll, Season 5's James King received only 2 percent of the votes, but many feel he was actually a worse "My 600-lb Life" participant than Steven Assanti. Both are depicted on the show as being verbally abusive and not serious about getting healthy, with King and Assanti actually gaining quite a bit of weight after meeting with Dr. Now.
But there's one major difference that fans pointed out: Assanti doesn't have any children to witness his behavior. While Assanti depends on his father for takeout, his lifestyle isn't negatively impacting a child. Meanwhile, King's youngest daughter had to drop out of school to help take care of him.
U/ZJ117 said, "Steven on a more personal level is probably worse. But James actively pulled his family and child into his downward spiral. Steven never had children so he didn't destroy a child's life to be his caretaker." U/lost_throwaway_3326 said, "He effectively ruined his daughter's life by forcing her to be a caregiver at such a young age. He was terribly abusive and manipulative, didn't even try to comply with the program, and squandered medical resources."