The Ending Of Significant Other Explained

There's a modern misconception that a horror movie has to be rife with jump scares and terrifying, scream-worthy shocks. This notion has left some audiences missing out on some truly special movies that focus more on slow burn creepy thrills and chills. One such diamond in the rough is 2022's "Significant Other," a psychological horror movie that plays with the genre in unexpected ways.

With a twinge of black comedy and a sci-fi premise you won't see coming, "Significant Other" introduces us to Harry (Jake Lacy) and Ruth (Maika Monroe), a young couple who set out on a camping trip while dealing with their own relationship issues. Initially, "Significant Other" is a character drama, focused on the turmoil of their relationship, however, things take a mind-bending turn with a shocking discovery that turns an innocent romantic adventure into a fight for survival.

Though the film only really has two major characters and is set in one location, there's a surprising amount of story to be had and plenty of jaw-dropping moments. By the time it's all said and done, though, there are still many questions left unanswered and plot twists with some scary implications. So pull up the covers and turn out the lights, because this is the ending of "Significant Other" explained.