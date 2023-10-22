Finding Nemo Theory Explains Why The Post-Credits Death Is Darker Than You Think

2003's "Finding Nemo" is one of the best Pixar movies ever, which is surprising considering it's also one of the darkest. The film opens with Marlin's (Albert Brooks) entire family getting massacred sans Nemo (Alexander Gould). But a fan theory suggests there's something darker at play, and it concerns a character you may have forgotten about.

TikToker @lemuelgeekofficial lays out the theory regarding Blenny, the timid fish seen during the sequence where the sharks talk about their desire to no longer eat fish. At first glance, it seems as though Blenny is a friend of some kind, and he's shaking vigorously as though he's scared. But the theory states that Blenny isn't scared; he's going through withdrawals because he, too, no longer wants to eat fish. And he swims away because he doesn't want to put Marlin and Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) in harm's way.

This is backed up at the end of the credits where Blenny's on-screen with a monstrous-looking anglerfish. The tables are turned when Blenny devours the anglerfish in one bite. It initially comes off as a laugh, but it supports the theory that Blenny is as bloodthirsty as those sharks. He wasn't a guest of honor at their meeting; he also wanted help but swam away before he could get it.