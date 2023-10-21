Whatever Happened To Ghia After Shark Tank?

Growing up in Lyon, France, Melanie Masarin spent her summers near the Mediterranean, where she and her family would sip on limoncello and amaro in the glow of the sunset into the night. "I was always cooking with my grandma, and my mother and grandmother were always making drinks, but I never realized how big of an impact it had on my life until I moved to the United States," Masarin told Glamour.

When Masarin stopped drinking alcohol, she still wanted to participate in social, celebratory gatherings — just without the fogginess or hangovers. But without a drink in hand, people assumed she was sick, pregnant, or just boring. In 2020, Masarin launched Ghia, a line of non-alcoholic aperitif-inspired beverages. The drinks, she told The Cut, were meant to foster inclusivity, no matter their ABV. "Ghia is an invitation for someone to have a drink in their hand and feel like they're a part of the social environment," she said.

Moreover, the drinks — which come in a bottled aperitif concentrate or as canned spritzes — aren't sickly sweet or sugary like other so-called mocktails. Instead, she aimed for complexity and bitterness, thanks to ingredients like yuzu juice, rosemary extract, and gentian root. "That's what I really wanted to create," Masarin told The Spruce Eats. "Something that would have more than a one-note taste. Something that perhaps is different on the third sip than the first one. Something that would really feel like a grown-up drink."