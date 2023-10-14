Piper Laurie, Oscar-Nominated Star Of Carrie And Twin Peaks, Dead At 91

Piper Laurie, best known for lending her talents to "Carrie" and "Twin Peaks," has passed away. The silver screen icon was 91.

Laurie, a three-time Oscar nominee, died Saturday morning in Los Angeles (per The Hollywood Reporter). Marion Rosenberg, the actor's rep, told THR that Laurie was feeling unwell for quite awhile. Her final film role is 2018's "White Boy Rick," which starred Matthew McConaughey. While her output in recent years was minimal, Laurie was a cinematic force to be reckoned with, making her debut back in 1950's "Louisa," which happened to feature Ronald Reagan. Having signed a contract with Universal Pictures, Laurie appeared in a number of their productions, including "The Prince Who Was a Thief" and "Son of Ali Baba" — two films that she starred in alongside Tony Curtis.

While speaking with Pop Matters in 2012, Laurie candidly reflected on her career, discussing just how impactful the Universal Pictures' contract was, especially after wanting to cement a place in New York theater. After noting her initial surprise, she explained, "It was so flattering, that they wanted me, and that they were going to pay me for doing what I loved to do." The star famously grew upset with the average roles Universal kept awarding her, saying, "I got trapped into something that I wasn't expecting. I knew nothing about the kind of movies that Universal made at that time. I was forced to lower my standards. I didn't really lower my standards, it was just agony I must say, to have to play the parts in the movies that they gave me."

Laurie eventually broke her contract with Universal, but that didn't end her relationship with show business.