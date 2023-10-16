What Song Plays At The End Of Donald Glover's Bose Commercial?

Donald Glover has hectic days and Bose is there to capture them.

When it comes to this generation's most popular multi-hyphenate talents, it's ludicrous to leave Donald Glover out of the conversation. Glover's takeover started when he was roped in as a writer for "30 Rock," a career move that opened up several opportunities for him. From there, he dabbled in stand-up comedy and started lending his talents to television, eventually landing a gig on the cult-hit "Community." After that, the sky was the limit for Glover, who found his hands in every cookie jar, including music. Working under the moniker Childish Gambino, Glover has nearly half a dozen Grammys, making him one of the most acclaimed contemporary artists in the Hip-Hop game.

Now, Glover can be seen in an advertisement for Bose, best known for their high-end headphones and speakers. In the minute-long ad, Glover is seen chilling in a creative mecca of sorts, listening to music. Shortly after, his assistant starts asking him questions related to his various projects, including how he wants to deal with the construction of a roller coaster.

We see Glover glide through the creative space, highlighting just how busy (and hectic) his life is. From naming fruit-based beverages to building a studio for "Tyler" (the Creator?), Glover does it all. As the ad wraps up, a familiar song of Gambino's begins to play. It's the track "35.31" from his criminally underrated album, 2020's "3.15.20." It's a perfectly chill and upbeat track to end Gambino's chaotic Bose ad.