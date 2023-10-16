What Song Plays At The End Of Donald Glover's Bose Commercial?
Donald Glover has hectic days and Bose is there to capture them.
When it comes to this generation's most popular multi-hyphenate talents, it's ludicrous to leave Donald Glover out of the conversation. Glover's takeover started when he was roped in as a writer for "30 Rock," a career move that opened up several opportunities for him. From there, he dabbled in stand-up comedy and started lending his talents to television, eventually landing a gig on the cult-hit "Community." After that, the sky was the limit for Glover, who found his hands in every cookie jar, including music. Working under the moniker Childish Gambino, Glover has nearly half a dozen Grammys, making him one of the most acclaimed contemporary artists in the Hip-Hop game.
Now, Glover can be seen in an advertisement for Bose, best known for their high-end headphones and speakers. In the minute-long ad, Glover is seen chilling in a creative mecca of sorts, listening to music. Shortly after, his assistant starts asking him questions related to his various projects, including how he wants to deal with the construction of a roller coaster.
We see Glover glide through the creative space, highlighting just how busy (and hectic) his life is. From naming fruit-based beverages to building a studio for "Tyler" (the Creator?), Glover does it all. As the ad wraps up, a familiar song of Gambino's begins to play. It's the track "35.31" from his criminally underrated album, 2020's "3.15.20." It's a perfectly chill and upbeat track to end Gambino's chaotic Bose ad.
Donald Glover directed the Bose ad
There's definitely an aura of self-awareness and cheekiness to Donald Glover's Bose ad, which acknowledges just how busy the talent is. In just the last year, Glover wrapped up his Emmy-winning series "Atlanta" and popped up in "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse." Now, he's set to appear in "Mr. & Mrs. Smith," a series he helped co-create for Prime Video. With so many projects, what's another ad on top of it?
Ad Week says that Glover produced the Bose ad through his agency Gilga, and directed it via Doomsday Entertainment — a production company that has worked on several of Childish Gambino's productions, including his iconic music video for "This is America." Oh, Glover also shot the ad on his own property/creative workspace, which also happens to be called Gilga. When it comes to promoting Bose, it's obvious that Glover was given carte blanche — a brilliant move considering the talent is always making waves with his pursuits.
The inclusion of the song "35.31," which briefly plays as the ad wraps up, shouldn't be ignored. The upbeat but tonally self-aware track is about Gambino discussing the act of "trapping," or selling drugs. The Bose ad features two distinctive lines from the track: "Little Foot, Big Foot, get out the way" and "Quarter brick, half a brick, whole brick, ayy (Ayy)." Both verses acknowledge Glover's trapping behavior, with the first line discussing how he navigates like Big Foot, while the second verse highlights the product he's selling.
Is Glover pointing out how he's moved beyond traditional methods of "trapping" and acknowledging how promoting products, like the Bose ad, is how he "traps" now? Perhaps. Or maybe the song just sounded cool in the ad, which promotes Bose's QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.