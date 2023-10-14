Wolverine And Sabretooth Go To War In New Marvel Event

Benjamin Percy shared that the "Sabretooth War" will be a bloodbath with plenty of action throughout the ten-issue series. The writer says the event will be the most violent Wolverine story ever, hinting at the palpable tension built up since readers last saw Logan and Victor interact.

"Sabretooth is the definition of big bad — one of the nastiest, cruelest, scariest villains in the 616 and Wolverine's greatest nemesis," Percy said in a press release. "Which is exactly why we haven't allowed their stories to intersect — during this age of Krakoa — until now. The tension has built up painfully, and now these two savage titans are going to claw and slash their way into each other's lives again in what will be the most violent Wolverine story in Marvel history."

New details about the event emerged at New York Comic Con. Marvel released four new covers for "Sabretooth War" by Leinil Francis Yu. Check out the cover art by Yu for "Wolverine" #41 down below, combining Wolverine and Sabretooth's iconic looks into one. The accompanying text solicit for the issue follows.

Marvel Comics/Leinil Francis Yu

The Sabretooth war begins here as Logan finally faces his nemesis once again! Wolverine faces off against his arch-nemesis for the first time in the Krakoan era! Now deadlier than ever before, Sabretooth is ready to tear Logan's world apart!

"Sabretooth War" officially starts with "Wolverine" #41, which arrives at comic book stores and online retailers on January 10, 2024.

