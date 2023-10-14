Wolverine And Sabretooth Go To War In New Marvel Event
Wolverine and Sabretooth are reuniting with a major conflict leading to the upcoming Marvel Comics event in "Sabretooth War."
Since debuting in "Iron Fist" #14, Sabretooth (created by Chris Claremont and John Byrne) has been one of Logan's main antagonists. The clawed villain, whose real name is Victor Creed, embraces his violent nature more than his longtime rival and is often at odds with the X-Men. In "House of X and Powers of X," Sabretooth was imprisoned in the mutant nation of Krakoa inside The Pit of Exile for breaking mutant laws. However, the fearsome foe wouldn't stay trapped forever. Sabretooth escapes, and following Krakoa's demise at the hands of the anti-mutant organization Orchis during the X-Men's annual Hellfire Gala, he's now on a collision course with Wolverine. They are set to interact for the first time since the Krakoan era began.
The "Sabretooth War" will be a twice monthly, ten-part series showcasing Sabretooth and Wolverine going head-to-head in a bloody battle between mutants. The upcoming storyline spans issues 41 to 50 of the "Wolverine" ongoing title. Benjamin Percy ("Ghost Rider: Highway to Hell") is joined by writer Victor LaValle ("Sabretooth") and artists Geoff Shaw ("Thanos") and Cory Smith ("Conan the Barbarian") for the event, which will feature a long-awaited meeting between two of Marvel's deadliest mutants.
Sabretooth War is being hyped up as Marvel's most violent Wolverine story
Benjamin Percy shared that the "Sabretooth War" will be a bloodbath with plenty of action throughout the ten-issue series. The writer says the event will be the most violent Wolverine story ever, hinting at the palpable tension built up since readers last saw Logan and Victor interact.
"Sabretooth is the definition of big bad — one of the nastiest, cruelest, scariest villains in the 616 and Wolverine's greatest nemesis," Percy said in a press release. "Which is exactly why we haven't allowed their stories to intersect — during this age of Krakoa — until now. The tension has built up painfully, and now these two savage titans are going to claw and slash their way into each other's lives again in what will be the most violent Wolverine story in Marvel history."
New details about the event emerged at New York Comic Con. Marvel released four new covers for "Sabretooth War" by Leinil Francis Yu. Check out the cover art by Yu for "Wolverine" #41 down below, combining Wolverine and Sabretooth's iconic looks into one. The accompanying text solicit for the issue follows.
The Sabretooth war begins here as Logan finally faces his nemesis once again! Wolverine faces off against his arch-nemesis for the first time in the Krakoan era! Now deadlier than ever before, Sabretooth is ready to tear Logan's world apart!
"Sabretooth War" officially starts with "Wolverine" #41, which arrives at comic book stores and online retailers on January 10, 2024.