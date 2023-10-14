Tom Hardy's Latest Role Is Collaborating With A Batman Writer On A New Comic Series

Actor Tom Hardy and "Batman" writer Scott Snyder are teaming up together for "Arcbound," a new comic series from Arcbound Studios debuting in 2024.

The Hollywood Reporter shares that Hardy is working with Snyder, writer Frank Tieri ("Wolverine"), and artist Ryan Smallman ("Fortnite") for the 12-issue series. "Arcbound" follows Kai, a Mediator Captain, working for Zynitec, a corporatocracy controlling the energy Kronium across the galaxy. The story sees Kai struggle with his morality of working closely under Zynitec as he learns more about the company's past, leading him to decide whether to remain loyal or rise against them. "Arcbound" sets up a larger universe, with the initial 12-issue run serving as its 1st season.

Hardy serves as a creative collaborator on "Arcbound," the first time the actor has taken on such a role. He does already have plenty of experience bringing comic book characters to life on the big screen, portraying Bane in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises," and Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom in multiple Venom-starring films, including the upcoming sequel to "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."