Tom Hardy's Latest Role Is Collaborating With A Batman Writer On A New Comic Series
Actor Tom Hardy and "Batman" writer Scott Snyder are teaming up together for "Arcbound," a new comic series from Arcbound Studios debuting in 2024.
The Hollywood Reporter shares that Hardy is working with Snyder, writer Frank Tieri ("Wolverine"), and artist Ryan Smallman ("Fortnite") for the 12-issue series. "Arcbound" follows Kai, a Mediator Captain, working for Zynitec, a corporatocracy controlling the energy Kronium across the galaxy. The story sees Kai struggle with his morality of working closely under Zynitec as he learns more about the company's past, leading him to decide whether to remain loyal or rise against them. "Arcbound" sets up a larger universe, with the initial 12-issue run serving as its 1st season.
Hardy serves as a creative collaborator on "Arcbound," the first time the actor has taken on such a role. He does already have plenty of experience bringing comic book characters to life on the big screen, portraying Bane in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight Rises," and Eddie Brock and the symbiote Venom in multiple Venom-starring films, including the upcoming sequel to "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."
Hardy compares making comics to movies
Tom Hardy says he's excited to be involved in comic books with "Arcbound" as it opens up a new creative avenue for storytelling. He adds that the medium allows for more freedom and imagination in the creative process than filmmaking, especially concerning financial limitations impacting the final product.
"I've always been drawn to the creative process in all aspects of storytelling – and with comics, I find it's a fascinating playground to explore," Hardy told The Hollywood Reporter. "A place where as long as you have a great creative team and the ability to illustrate, write, and discuss – you can build epic worlds together. Worlds you have the distinct freedom to shape, modify, redefine, dismantle and rebuild without the constraints of limited budgets and resources."
Scott Snyder, best known for co-creating the Court of Owls in his iconic "Batman" run alongside artist Greg Capullo, refers to Frank Tieri as a great storyteller while commending Ryan Smallman's energy-filled style. In a statement on working with Hardy, Snyder praised the Oscar-nominated actor and his contributions to "Arcbound": "Tom has been responsible for bringing some of my favorite characters to life on the screen – he's a true creative force. So, having the chance to work with all three of them in building a world and story of this scope ... it's hugely exciting."
When does Arcbound come out?
Tom Hardy, Scott Snyder, Frank Tieri, and Ryan Smallman's "Arcbound" series by Arcbound Studios hasn't found an official publisher just yet. However, considering Hardy and Snyder's involvement, finding one shouldn't be a problem, given their A-list status in their respective industries. "Arcbound" #1 features cover art from Clay Mann ("Batman/Catwoman"), Tyler Kirkham ("Teen Titans"), Dan Panosian ("Alice Ever After,") and Ryan Ottley ("Invincible"). Check out Ottley's cover art with the accompanying text solicit for the first issue below.
The formidable corporatocracy, Zynitec, harnesses the unmatched energy of Kronium to assert its dominion across the stars. The Arcbound series chronicles the journey of Kai, a resolute Mediator Captain, tasked with maintaining Zynitec's lifeline to Kronium. However, as he grapples with the morality of his role, revelations about Zynitec's dubious past thrust him into a poignant quandary: to remain loyal to the empire or to confront the forces that molded him into a tool of oppression.
"Arcbound" #1 is set to arrive in comic book stores and online retailers in March 2024.