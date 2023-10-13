The Strangers Trilogy Gets An Exclusive First Look At NYCC

Producer Courtney Solomon and director Renny Harlin joined Joshua Horowitz at New York Comic Con on Thursday to discuss a movie trilogy based on the 2008 cult horror film, "The Strangers." Dubbed "The Strangers Trilogy," the series (which spawned from a 288-page screenplay) will not follow the sequel, "The Strangers: Prey at Night," but instead seemingly remix and extrapolate upon the first installment's events. Pending approval from distributor Lionsgate, Solomon and Harlin aim to release all three films theatrically within a year.

Guests at NYCC got an exclusive look at three scenes (one was released on the Lionsgate Movies YouTube channel) from "The Strangers: Chapter 1," in which "Riverdale" alum Madelaine Petsch encounters (and subsequently attempts to hide from) the three masked home invaders. Solomon shared that "The Strangers" was Petsch's favorite horror film and that she arrived at her first audition for the trilogy with over 20 pages of notes and questions. She will star in all three entries, which take place over the course of four days.

Petsch's character, Maya, succeeds Liv Tyler's Kristen McKay. "How do we replace [Tyler]?" marveled Solomon. "You don't, so we wanted to find something different. Someone who can be a regular person, appear vulnerable, and go through this ordeal."