Almost The Entire Main Cast Of These Movies Have Passed Away
Although actors are mere mortals like the rest of us, their images can live forever thanks to the magic of celluloid. Ever since the dawn of cinema, the motion picture camera has been a remarkable tool to preserve the likeness of whoever is in front of it. Although it can be sad when your favorite actor dies, there's a small comfort in knowing they can briefly come back to life whenever you watch their best films.
It's a sad fact of life that most films from Hollywood's golden age are completely comprised of actors who are no longer with us. Yet you might be surprised by how true that is of many more recent titles. Here's a look at 12 films released after 1980 that largely feature actors who have died since their release. Shocking as it may be, almost the entire main cast of these movies has passed away.
Airplane! (1980)
"Airplane!" changed the game for comedies, featuring a mile-a-minute assortment of sight gags, one-liners, and pop culture sendups. For their spoof of airplane disaster films, directors Jim Abrahams, Jerry Zucker, and David Zucker cast several character actors best known for their dramatic work.
Perhaps no one from the "Airplane!" cast enjoyed a bigger career boost than Leslie Nielsen, who played Dr. (Don't Call Me) Shirley Rumack. Nielsen had minor dramatic roles in "Forbidden Planet" and "The Poseidon Adventure" before becoming a comedic leading man in his 50s and 60s, most notably in the "Naked Gun" series. He died in 2010 at the age of 84. Oscar-nominee Robert Stack (best supporting actor for "Written on the Wind") similarly enjoyed a late-career resurgence thanks to his role as Captain Rex Kramer. Stack hosted "Unsolved Mysteries" before dying in 2003 at age 84.
Before playing pilot Clarence Oveur, Peter Graves was best known as agent Jim Phelps on TV's "Mission: Impossible." After "Airplane!," he would forever be remembered for asking a young cockpit visitor if he liked gladiator movies. Graves died at age 83 in 2010. Character actor Lloyd Bridges made a name for himself as a dramatic actor in such films as "High Noon" before playing glue-sniffing air traffic control man Steve McCroskey. He spent the remainder of his career making audiences laugh, most notably as Izzy Mandelbaum on "Seinfeld," before dying in 1998 at age 85.
Popeye (1980)
A critical flop when it was initially released, Robert Altman's "Popeye" has gained cult status in the years since. In today's oversaturated comic book movie landscape, Altman's eccentric take on the spinach-munching sailorman Popeye (Robin Williams) looks all the more unique.
The film was an early starring vehicle for Williams, who at that time was best known for the TV series "Mork & Mindy." Williams, of course, went on to superstardom as a comedic actor, and won an Oscar for stretching his dramatic chops in "Good Will Hunting." Sadly, the beloved star of "Aladdin" and "Mrs. Doubtfire" died from suicide in 2014 at 63, after reportedly suffering from Lewy body dementia.
Paul L. Smith, who played Popeye's rival, Bluto, was a menacing figure in such films as "Midnight Express" and "Dune;" he died in 2012 at age 75. Richard Libertini, who played George W. Geezil, was a reliable character actor who appeared in such films as "The In-Laws" and "Fletch." He continued working until his death in 2016 at age 82. Ray Walston, who played Popeye's Pappy, won a Tony for "Damn Yankees!" and starred as Uncle Martin in "My Favorite Martian." He also notably played Mr. Hand in "Fast Times at Ridgemont High," before passing away in 2001 at age 86. Donald Moffat, who played the Taxman, was a stage and screen veteran whose credits included "The Right Stuff" and "The Thing;" he died in 2018 at age 87.
Arthur (1981)
Steve Gordon's "Arthur" was the fourth highest-grossing film of 1981, which isn't bad for a frothy comedy about an alcoholic playboy (Dudley Moore), who forgoes his family fortune to marry a poor waitress (Liza Minnelli) instead of a fellow heiress (Jill Eickenberry). The film earned rave reviews and inspired a (less-acclaimed) sequel and remake.
Dudley Moore earned an Oscar nomination for playing Arthur. A huge comedy star who appeared in such films as "Foul Play" and "10," Moore died in 2002 at age 66 after a lengthy battle with a rare brain disease akin to Parkinson's. His co-star, John Gielgud, won the best supporting actor Oscar for playing Arthur's prickly butler Hobson. Gielgud was a grand old man of the stage and screen, and he continued to act until his death in 2000 at 96.
Oscar-nominee Geraldine Fitzgerald enjoyed a lengthy Hollywood career before playing Arthur's mother, Martha. She reprised her role in "Arthur 2: On the Rocks," before retiring in 1991; she passed away in 2005 at 91. Stephen Elliott was similarly prolific before playing Arthur's would-be father-in-law; he died in 2005 when he was 86. Ted Ross, who played Arthur's chauffeur, Bitterman, was perhaps best known for his Tony-winning role as the Lion in "The Wiz;" he died in 2002 when he was 68. Barney Martin, who played Ralph Marolla, is best remembered as Jerry's dad on "Seinfeld;" he died in 2005 at 82.
The Cannonball Run (1981)
Though far from a critical darling, "The Cannonball Run" was a big hit with audiences, ending up as the third highest grosser of 1981 and inspiring a (less successful) sequel. Directed by Hal Needham, the racing comedy featured a "who's who" of regulars on "The Tonight Show."
Burt Reynolds and Dom DeLuise are front-and-center as racers J.J. McClure and Victor Prinzim. Reynolds experienced many career ups ("Deliverance") and downs ("Cop and a Half"), yet he'll always maintain his legendary status thanks to his Oscar-nominated turn in "Boogie Nights." He died in 2018 at 82. His frequent co-star DeLuise gained new generations of fans by lending his distinctive voice to such animated films as "An American Tail." He passed away in 2009 at the age of 75. Their leading lady, Farrah Fawcett, will forever be remembered for her role in the first season of "Charlie's Angels;" she died in 2009 when she was just 62.
Roger Moore parodied his James Bond persona as racer Seymour Goldfarb. Although his career slowed after he left the "007" franchise behind, Moore remained active until his death in 2017 at age 89. Rat Packers Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr. reunited to play Jamie Blake and Morris Fenderbaum. Martin made his final movie appearance in "Cannonball Run II" before passing away in 1995 at 78, while Davis continued working until his death in 1990 at age 64.
Escape from New York (1981)
John Carpenter's "Escape from New York" envisions a nightmarish future in which the Big Apple has been turned into a prison colony, and convict Snake Plissken (Kurt Russell) is tasked with rescuing the United States President (Donald Pleasance) in exchange for a full pardon. The director peppered his cast with several character actors from Hollywood's golden age.
Carpenter fans will remember Pleasance as Dr. Sam Loomis, Michael Meyer's psychiatrist in "Halloween." Pleasance, who also played the villainous Blofeld in "You Only Live Twice," reprised his role as Dr. Loomis four more times before dying in 1995 at age 75. Lee Van Cleef, star of such western classics as "The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly," fit perfectly into the Carpenter milieu as Police Commissioner Bob Haulk. It was the only film the two made together, as Van Cleef died in 1989 at 64.
Oscar-winner Ernest Borgnine (best actor for "Marty") accumulated a ton of credits before playing the jolly "Cabbie." He remained active up until his death in 2012 in 2012 at 95 years old. Harry Dean Stanton, who played Snake's pal Harold "Brain" Hellman, was similarly prolific and kept working until his death in 2017 at age 91. Oscar-winning soul musician Isaac Hayes (best song for "Shaft") made a memorable appearance as crime boss, "The Duke." He gained a new generation of fans as the voice of Chef on "South Park" before dying in 2008 at age 65.
They All Laughed (1981)
The circumstances surrounding Peter Bogdanovich's "They All Laughed" were fraught with tragedy. A romantic comedy about a trio of private detectives who fall in love with two women they're hired to follow, the film generated tabloid publicity when one of its stars, former Playboy playmate Dorothy Stratten, was murdered by her estranged husband, Paul Snider. Stratten, who was dating Bogdanovich at the time, was only 20 years old at the time of her death.
Stratten's onscreen romantic partner, John Ritter, suffered an untimely death from aortic dissection in 2003 at age 54. The former "Three's Company" star was on the set of the sitcom, "8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter" at the time of his passing, and his widow, Amy Yasbeck, filed a wrongful death suit against the doctors who incorrectly treated him for a heart attack (the lawsuit was settled out of court).
"They All Laughed" was one of the final onscreen appearances for Oscar-winner Audrey Hepburn (best actress for "Roman Holiday"). Hepburn gave her final performance in Steven Spielberg's "Always" before retiring for good; she passed away in 1993 at 63. She began a real-life romance with her co-star, Ben Gazzara, mirroring their onscreen love affair. A veteran character actor who worked with everyone from John Cassavetes ("The Killing of a Chinese Bookie") to the Coen Brothers ("The Big Lebowski"), Gazzara died in 2012 at 81 years old.
The Verdict (1982)
Sidney Lumet's "The Verdict" stars Paul Newman as Frank Gavin, an alcoholic attorney who takes on a medical malpractice suit in one last bid for redemption. The film set the gold standard for courtroom dramas and, as per usual with Lumet, features a stellar cast.
Newman earned an Oscar nomination as best actor for the film. He won that award just four years later for "The Color of Money," and earned two more nominations throughout the rest of his career (bringing his career total to 10). The legendary star of "The Hustler" and "Hud" continued acting until his death in 2008 at 83. James Mason earned his third and final Oscar nomination for his supporting performance as Ed Concannon, the high-powered defense attorney going up against Newman in court. Best known for his performances in "Lolita" and "A Star Is Born," Mason made just a few more film and television appearances before his death in 1984 at 75.
Oscar-nominated character actor Jack Warden appeared in such classics as "12 Angry Men" and "All the President's Men" before playing Frank's long-suffering partner Mickey Morrissey. He made his final appearance in "The Replacements" before dying in 2006 at 85. Milo O'Shea, who played Judge Hoyle, passed away in 2013 at 86 after a long career on the stage and screen.
To Be or Not to Be (1983)
A remake of Ernst Lubitsch's 1942 comedy classic, "To Be or Not to Be" casts real-life husband and wife Mel Brooks and Anne Bancroft as married vaudevillians Frederick and Anna Bronski. When the Nazis invade Poland, the Bronskis use their acting skills to help the Jews make their way to safety.
Best remembered for playing Mrs. Robinson in "The Graduate," Bancroft was one of the most honored actresses of her generation, winning an Oscar (best actress for "The Miracle Worker"), two Emmys, and two Tonys for her stage and screen work. She remained married to Brooks until her death in 2005 at 73. Charles Durning earned an Oscar nomination for his supporting performance as the comedically inept SS Colonel Erhardt. He continued working until his death in 2012 at 89. Oscar-winner Jose Ferrer (best actor for "Cyrano de Bergerac"), who played Dr. Siletski, remained similarly prolific until his death in 1992 at age 80.
George Gaynes, who played Ravitch, is best remembered for playing the buffoonish soap star in "Tootsie." He died at the ripe old age of 98 in 2016. Jack Riley, who played Dobish, became famous for playing the neurotic Elliot Carlin on "The Bob Newhart Show," and for later voicing Stu Pickles on the Nicktoon, "Rugrats." He died in 2016 at 80 years old. Estelle Reiner, best remembered for ordering what Meg Ryan was having in "When Harry Met Sally..." (directed by her son, Rob Reiner), pops up here as Gruba. She died at 94 in 2008.
Cocoon (1985)
It shouldn't be too surprising that a film centered on senior citizens would have a large portion of its cast no longer with us. Yet it's especially poignant given that Ron Howard's sci-fi comedy centers on a group of elderly retirees who discover the fountain of youth when aliens invade Florida.
Don Ameche won an Oscar for best supporting actor for the film. It was part of a comeback for Ameche, who enjoyed a late-career resurgence until his death in 1993 at 85 years old. Stage and screen veteran Hume Cronyn similarly enjoyed late-in-life stardom thanks to the film and remained active until his death in 2003 at 91. Cronyn's onscreen and offscreen wife, Jessica Tandy, experienced the biggest post-"Cocoon" bump, winning best actress at the Academy Awards for "Driving Miss Daisy." She continued acting in films, most notably "Fried Green Tomatoes," until her death in 1994 at 85. Jack Gilford made only a handful of film and TV appearances before dying in 1990 at 81.
Oscar-winner Maureen Stapleton (best supporting actress for "Reds") was significantly younger than her co-stars and similarly continued acting until her death in 2006 at age 80. The same goes for Broadway legend Gwen Verdon, who kept active until her passing in 2000 at 75. Wilford Brimley, who was only 50 when he played a septuagenarian, remained onscreen until dying at 85 in 2020. Brian Dennehy, who played one of the aliens, also passed away in 2020 after a lengthy career; he was 81.
Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)
One of the great indie success stories of the 1980s was Hector Babenco's "Kiss of the Spider Woman." Independently produced on a budget of just $1.5 million, the film made a splash at the Cannes Film Festival before opening to rave reviews in 1985. It went on to gross $17 million and earned four Oscar nominations, including best picture, and William Hurt won the prize for best actor after winning the award at Cannes.
Hurt starred as Luis Molina, a gay man sharing a jail cell with political prisoner Valentin Arregui (Raul Julia) during Brazil's military dictatorship. The role was a crowning achievement for Hurt, who shot to stardom in the 1980s with "Body Heat" and "The Big Chill." He subsequently earned Oscar nominations for his performances in "Children of a Lesser God," "Broadcast News," and "A History of Violence," before dying in 2022 at 71.
Julia is perhaps best remembered for his roles in "Street Fighter" and the "Addams Family" films. His career was tragically cut short when he died in 1994 at age 54 from complications from a stroke (he had been sick with stomach cancer). His performance in "The Burning Season" won him posthumous best actor prizes at the Emmys, Golden Globes, and CableACE Awards.
Moonstruck (1987)
Norman Jewison's "Moonstruck" features multiple love stories spanning multiple generations, centered on Italian-American Loretta Castorini's (Cher) romance with her fiancee's younger brother, Ronny Cammareri (Nicolas Cage). John Patrick Shanley's Oscar-winning screenplay fills the story with a rich assortment of supporting characters.
Olympia Dukakis won the best supporting actress Oscar playing Loretta's wise mother, Rose. The film gave Dukakis, who at that point was best known for her stage work, a second career on the big screen. She made memorable appearances in films such as "Steel Magnolias" and "Mighty Aphrodite" before passing away in 2021 at 89. Vincent Gardenia earned a supporting actor Oscar bid for playing Rose's philandering husband, Lou. It was a fitting career capper for the longtime character actor, best known for playing Mr. Mushnik in "Little Shop of Horrors." In 1992, Gardenia was found dead at 72 in a Philadelphia hotel room, where he was touring in a production of "Breaking Legs."
Danny Aiello, who played Loretta's fiancee, Johnny, became something of a star in the late 1980s thanks to his performance in "Do the Right Thing." He remained active up until his death in 2019 when he was 86 years old. John Mahoney, who played a college professor who has a brief dalliance with Rose, came to similar prominence in his 50s thanks to his role as Martin Crane on "Frasier." The longtime stage and screen veteran passed away in 2018 at 77.
Do the Right Thing (1989)
Spike Lee's explosive exploration of modern-day racism remains as potent today as it was when it was released in 1989. "Do the Right Thing" employs a large ensemble cast to examine rising tensions on a hot summer day in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bed-Stuy, with many actors giving career-defining performances.
Danny Aiello earned a best supporting actor Oscar nomination for his performance as Sal, owner of the neighborhood pizzeria that gets burned down after the police murder Radio Raheem (Bill Nunn). Aiello passed away in 2019 at 86 years old. Nunn, who was made iconic by the role of Raheem, passed away in 2016 when he was just 62 years old. Legendary performers and Civil Rights activists Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee brought decades of gravitas to the roles of Da Mayor and Mother Sister. The two remained married until Davis' death in 2005 at 87. Dee, who earned an Oscar bid for her performance in "American Gangster," died in 2014 at 91.
Robin Harris, who played Sweet Dick Willie, died of a heart attack in 1990 when he was just 36. Paul Benjamin, who played Willie's fellow "corner man" ML, died in 2019 at 81. Lastly, Danny Aiello's son, Rick Aiello, who played NYPD Officer Long, died in 2021 when he was just 65.