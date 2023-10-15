What Did Sloth From The Goonies Look Like In Real Life?

In terms of movie history, it doesn't get much more iconic than Sloth (John Matuszak) in "The Goonies." The friendly giant and his legendary "Hey, you guys" catchphrase warmed the heart of every admirer of Richard Donner's 1985 adventure film, and fans will likely never forget Matuszak's iconic performance despite tragedy cutting the Sloth actor's career short.

Besides "The Goonies," Matuszak appeared in many films through the 1980s, including "One Crazy Summer," "Caveman," and "The Ice Pirates." He also guest starred on some of the era's biggest TV shows, including "M*A*S*H," "The A-Team," "Miami Vice," and "Perfect Strangers," and even had a starring role on "Hollywood Beat." But he wasn't always an actor.

Before his move to Tinseltown, Matuszak competed in the 1978 World's Strongest Man competition and played in the NFL for nine years, winning two Super Bowl championships. As such, he was long recognizable outside of his role in "The Goonies," even though fans of the film today may not know what he actually looked like.