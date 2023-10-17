The Big Bang Theory: Who Plays Amy's Date Dave Gibbs?

"The Big Bang Theory" features a number of interesting guest stars, but none of their characters are as invested in Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) as Amy's date Dave Gibbs.

One of the best parts of "The Big Bang Theory" is how the series peels back the layers on its roster of characters, showing the ups and downs in their dating lives. While Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) chaotic romance is at the heart of the show, the series never shies away from highlighting how characters like Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) are doing when it comes to finding (and holding onto) a partner. There are tons of dates and boyfriends and girlfriends that the ensemble of characters introduce to one another over the show's 12 seasons, but only a few are geek icons.

In Season 9, Amy (Mayim Bialik) begins to date Dave Gibbs — a chaotic goofball who is obsessed with her ex, Sheldon. While his heart is in the right place, Dave simply isn't right for Amy — especially because she just broke up with Sheldon. Dave, who appears for three episodes in the Emmy-winning series, is played by none other than Stephen Merchant.

A recipient of several awards, Merchant has appeared in a number of geek-centric projects over the years, making him one of the most recognizable guest stars on "The Big Bang Theory." Unfortunately, things don't work out between Amy and Dave, making their relationship nothing but a brief stint. That's no matter, however, as Merchant has appeared in several projects since then, including a number of Oscar-nominated ones.