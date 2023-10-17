The Big Bang Theory: Who Plays Amy's Date Dave Gibbs?
"The Big Bang Theory" features a number of interesting guest stars, but none of their characters are as invested in Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) as Amy's date Dave Gibbs.
One of the best parts of "The Big Bang Theory" is how the series peels back the layers on its roster of characters, showing the ups and downs in their dating lives. While Leonard (Johnny Galecki) and Penny's (Kaley Cuoco) chaotic romance is at the heart of the show, the series never shies away from highlighting how characters like Raj (Kunal Nayyar) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) are doing when it comes to finding (and holding onto) a partner. There are tons of dates and boyfriends and girlfriends that the ensemble of characters introduce to one another over the show's 12 seasons, but only a few are geek icons.
In Season 9, Amy (Mayim Bialik) begins to date Dave Gibbs — a chaotic goofball who is obsessed with her ex, Sheldon. While his heart is in the right place, Dave simply isn't right for Amy — especially because she just broke up with Sheldon. Dave, who appears for three episodes in the Emmy-winning series, is played by none other than Stephen Merchant.
A recipient of several awards, Merchant has appeared in a number of geek-centric projects over the years, making him one of the most recognizable guest stars on "The Big Bang Theory." Unfortunately, things don't work out between Amy and Dave, making their relationship nothing but a brief stint. That's no matter, however, as Merchant has appeared in several projects since then, including a number of Oscar-nominated ones.
Stephen Merchant is a British film and television icon
There's an extremely strong chance that Stephen Merchant has appeared in one of your favorite projects. A multi-hyphenate talent, Merchant has been causing a storm since the late '90s. The English actor first rose to prominence when he helped co-create and star in the BBC's "The Office," one of the most notable British pop culture exports of the 2000s. While speaking with Newsweek, Merchant praised his co-creator, Ricky Gervais, who is commonly credited as the leading player behind the sitcom's success. "I owe my career to Ricky, really," Merchant expressed, adding that he has "nothing but admiration" for the controversial comedian.
Besides creating and starring in "The Office," Merchant has appeared in a wide variety of projects over the years. After the series took off, Merchant began to appear in memorable British projects like "Hot Fuzz" and "Extras," though it wasn't until the 2010s that Hollywood figured out what to do with the actor. The new decade saw Merchant lend his talents to hits like "Hall Pass" and the Oscar-nominated Marvel film "Logan" as the mutant Caliban. Merchant also appeared in a wide variety of sitcoms, such as "Modern Family."
In 2019, the "Big Bang Theory" actor directed the Florence Pugh- and Dwayne Johnson-starring "Fighting with My Family," which emerged as a mild box office hit. While discussing the film with Esquire, Merchant reflected on his varied and diverse career, questioning the influence his projects have had. "We're the grandads of British comedy now and an influence on younger generations of British comedians," the star reflected. "It seems crazy to me because it feels like yesterday we did it."