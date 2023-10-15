Storage Wars: Kenny Crossley's Best Moments

Kenny Crossley has been one of the most welcomed presences on "Storage Wars" over the years. He was a recurring bidder from Seasons 2 through 4, but starting with Season 10 after an extended hiatus from the reality series, he became a main cast member. He's been successful over the years for many of the same reasons as other buyers featured on the show; he has an over-the-top personality and has created many stand-out moments while scrounging through storage units.

From watching his episodes, it doesn't take long to see why he's a force to be reckoned with. He's had many successful finds over the years, including a major score from "Storage Wars" Season 11, Episode 2 — "Out of the Frying Pan AM." In a clip available on YouTube, Kenny risks $375 on a locker, but it's worth it when he finds an antique humidor in the shape of the White House. It ends up being valued at $1,500, demonstrating why Kenny has stuck around for so many seasons.

As far as the best moments from Kenny in "Storage Wars," it comes down to the catchphrases and hilarious jokes he's made during his time on the series. He's had quite a few, and some of them have even gone viral. So even if you don't watch "Storage Wars," you may have seen these clips before.