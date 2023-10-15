Whatever Happened To Curie After Shark Tank?

One day in September 2021, Sarah Moret was hiking near the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles when she got a call from the producers of "Shark Tank." Two hours later, she was on set, pitching her company, Curie, to the panel of sharks.

Moret had previously applied to appear on "Shark Tank" and was rejected, with the caveat that, as a Los Angeles-based entrepreneur, she would be on standby to take another contestant's spot. For Moret, arriving in a post-hike sweaty glow actually served to bolster her pitch for Curie, her natural deodorant brand. Moret started her business in 2018 when she found herself dissatisfied with the natural deodorant market. She wanted an aluminum and paraben-free product that actually worked, especially for an active consumer like herself who ran marathons and hiked regularly. Curie also produces a range of other skin-care products.

"I started Curie as a bit of a side hustle," Moret told Bostonia, the Boston University alumni magazine. "I wasn't seeking an idea; it really just came to me. It wasn't my goal or plan to start a company."

Indeed, when Moret started Curie, she still had a full-time job in an investment role at a venture capital fund. Her CPA training helped equip her with the financial savvy necessary to start a small business, and in Moret's first year of business, Curie made $125,000 in sales. When the pandemic hit, Moret kept her business afloat by pivoting to hand sanitizer, and Curie netted $700,000 in 2020.