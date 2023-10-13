Warner Bros. Turned Down A Mortal Kombat Movie Featuring Batman & Superman

Starting with the classic "Batman: The Animated Series" and moving through "Superman: The Animated Series" and the "Justice League" films, the DC Animated Universe attracted a fan base that preferred seeing their favorite superheroes with a more comic-accurate feel. Jeremy Adams has some credits among those animated characters with "Batman: Soul of the Dragon" and "Justice League: Warworld." In an interview with Comic Book, Adams revealed he once pitched a crossover with "Mortal Kombat," which he also has a history with.

Adams is the writer behind some of the video game franchise's animated films, including "Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge," "Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind," and "Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms." This led the interviewer to ask if this crossover of talent hinted at a possible movie bringing the two franchises to a head. "I would lower your expectations," he said. "I don't know if they have any plans to do more. I do know that we pitched that a while ago, but it was kind of rebuffed." When the interviewer asked if they hated money, he responded.

"I don't know," Adams said. "I think it would be really cool, though. Trust me, I would love to see a 'DC Mortal Kombat.' That would be super, super cool." Of course, the concept of a crossover isn't new. There is a precedent in the form of a video game that pits the two casts of characters against one another.